September 14, 2026 4:37 PM हिंदी

Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he gets Jaya Bachchan to get ready on time for events

Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he gets Jaya Bachchan to get ready on time for events

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed his clever trick to ensure his wife, veteran actress and MP Jaya Bachchan, is ready on time for events.

The conversation kicked off when the contestant Vijay Laxmi appeared on the popular quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The contestant went on to quiz Big B if he has ever had to wait for his wife to get ready before heading out for a wedding or another event. Big B then shares his tried-and-tested solution, saying, “Aapko ek tarkeeb batata hoon. Kahin jana hota hai na toh uska ek samay nirdharit kiya jaata hain. Ki shaamko 6 baje baarat aaygi, ya joh bhi, ya jab kisi ki shadi-yaha-waha me jana ho, 6 baje aapko pahuchna hai, toh main unko kehta hoon baarat joh hai 5 baje aane wali hai... Toh 3:30–4 baje se unka shringar shuru ho jata hai, aur time pe pahuch jaate hain hum log”

(Let me tell you a trick. Whenever we have to go somewhere, there’s usually a set time; for example, if the wedding procession is supposed to arrive at 6 in the evening, or if we have to reach a wedding or some other function by 6. So I tell her that the procession is going to arrive at 5. That way, she starts getting ready around 3:30–4, and we end up reaching on time)

For the uninitiated, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan have been married for over 50 years. The couple have to actor Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: India to play Pakistan in Jalandhar on Nov 1 (Ld)

Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: India to play Pakistan in Jalandhar on Nov 1 (Ld)

Pakistan’s economic drift: How incentives, protection and weak institutions widened gap with South Korea

Pakistan’s economic drift: How incentives, protection and weak institutions widened gap with South Korea

Adrija Roy on celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi: ‘Bappa reminds me to leave my worries aside and begin again’

Adrija Roy on celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi: ‘Bappa reminds me to leave my worries aside and begin again’

India’s retail inflation edges up to 4.82 pc in August

India’s retail inflation edges up to 4.82 pc in August

Meghna Gulzar: You can completely manipulate loopholes in law yet stay within its boundaries

Meghna Gulzar: You can completely manipulate loopholes in law yet stay within its boundaries

China's assertive maritime activities around Taiwan could create conditions for annexation: Report (File image)

China's assertive maritime activities around Taiwan could create conditions for annexation: Report

‘Give me the rifle, I’ll see the degree later’: How Niraj chose shooting to chase Asiad dream

‘Give me the rifle, I’ll see the degree later’: How Niraj chose shooting to chase Asiad dream

Arrest warrants sought for 8 petrochemical executives over alleged price fixing

Arrest warrants sought for 8 petrochemical executives over alleged price fixing

Orry on his ‘finale outfit’ on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: ‘I am so glad I wore it too early’

Orry on his ‘finale outfit’ on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: ‘I am so glad I wore it too early’

'Medium pacers are alive because of ice baths': The method behind Shikha Pandey's longevity

'Medium pacers are alive because of ice baths': The method behind Shikha Pandey's longevity