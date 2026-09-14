September 14, 2026 4:37 PM हिंदी

BB 20: Isha Rikhi says Uditi Singh’s ‘negative energy’ irritates her: Don’t feel like starting my day like that’

BB 20: Isha Rikhi says Uditi Singh’s ‘negative energy’ irritates her: Don’t feel like starting my day like that’

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actress Isha Rikhi opened up about her equation with Uditi Singh inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

She revealed that it is not the lack of space but what she describes as Uditi’s “negative energy” that has been bothering her.

While talking to Mahhi Vij and Arishfa Khan, Isha Rikhi said she often feels that Uditi Singh radiates a low and negative energy, particularly when she wakes up in the morning.

She said, “Whenever I wake up, she has a very low and negative energy. She only spaces. And I don’t feel like starting the day like that. It becomes very annoying. Otherwise, there is no issue with the bed, and in her space and personal, but I don’t like that negative energy that she radiates.”

Isha Rikhi further said that she does not want to begin her mornings by getting into arguments with Uditi Singh or give her unnecessary importance.

“It is my morning and I don’t want to be in any fights with her and be with her. I don’t want to give her any importance. But if she keeps on instigating me, just in the house, then I lose it and won’t take it,” she added.

The conversation came after Mahhi Vij asked Isha Rikhi if she was considering changing her bed. Clarifying that the issue was not the space, Isha Rikhi said Uditi Singh’s expressions, tone and overall behaviour contribute to the negative energy she feels around her.

Isha Rikhi also revealed that when she confronted Uditi Singh about the way she behaved with her, Uditi Singh’s response of “I’m like this only” only made the situation worse.

Uditi was also seen telling Rhiti Tiwari about how she feels that Isha may have a good heart but she did not like how she back stabbed.

Uditi told that throughout the week Isha was behaving nice and sweet on the face but during nomination she suddenly went and nominated Uditi and stated weird reasons.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: India to play Pakistan in Jalandhar on Nov 1 (Ld)

Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: India to play Pakistan in Jalandhar on Nov 1 (Ld)

Pakistan’s economic drift: How incentives, protection and weak institutions widened gap with South Korea

Pakistan’s economic drift: How incentives, protection and weak institutions widened gap with South Korea

Adrija Roy on celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi: ‘Bappa reminds me to leave my worries aside and begin again’

Adrija Roy on celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi: ‘Bappa reminds me to leave my worries aside and begin again’

India’s retail inflation edges up to 4.82 pc in August

India’s retail inflation edges up to 4.82 pc in August

Meghna Gulzar: You can completely manipulate loopholes in law yet stay within its boundaries

Meghna Gulzar: You can completely manipulate loopholes in law yet stay within its boundaries

China's assertive maritime activities around Taiwan could create conditions for annexation: Report (File image)

China's assertive maritime activities around Taiwan could create conditions for annexation: Report

‘Give me the rifle, I’ll see the degree later’: How Niraj chose shooting to chase Asiad dream

‘Give me the rifle, I’ll see the degree later’: How Niraj chose shooting to chase Asiad dream

Arrest warrants sought for 8 petrochemical executives over alleged price fixing

Arrest warrants sought for 8 petrochemical executives over alleged price fixing

Orry on his ‘finale outfit’ on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: ‘I am so glad I wore it too early’

Orry on his ‘finale outfit’ on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: ‘I am so glad I wore it too early’

'Medium pacers are alive because of ice baths': The method behind Shikha Pandey's longevity

'Medium pacers are alive because of ice baths': The method behind Shikha Pandey's longevity