BB 20: Isha Rikhi says Uditi Singh’s ‘negative energy’ irritates her: Don’t feel like starting my day like that’

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actress Isha Rikhi opened up about her equation with Uditi Singh inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

She revealed that it is not the lack of space but what she describes as Uditi’s “negative energy” that has been bothering her.

While talking to Mahhi Vij and Arishfa Khan, Isha Rikhi said she often feels that Uditi Singh radiates a low and negative energy, particularly when she wakes up in the morning.

She said, “Whenever I wake up, she has a very low and negative energy. She only spaces. And I don’t feel like starting the day like that. It becomes very annoying. Otherwise, there is no issue with the bed, and in her space and personal, but I don’t like that negative energy that she radiates.”

Isha Rikhi further said that she does not want to begin her mornings by getting into arguments with Uditi Singh or give her unnecessary importance.

“It is my morning and I don’t want to be in any fights with her and be with her. I don’t want to give her any importance. But if she keeps on instigating me, just in the house, then I lose it and won’t take it,” she added.

The conversation came after Mahhi Vij asked Isha Rikhi if she was considering changing her bed. Clarifying that the issue was not the space, Isha Rikhi said Uditi Singh’s expressions, tone and overall behaviour contribute to the negative energy she feels around her.

Isha Rikhi also revealed that when she confronted Uditi Singh about the way she behaved with her, Uditi Singh’s response of “I’m like this only” only made the situation worse.

Uditi was also seen telling Rhiti Tiwari about how she feels that Isha may have a good heart but she did not like how she back stabbed.

Uditi told that throughout the week Isha was behaving nice and sweet on the face but during nomination she suddenly went and nominated Uditi and stated weird reasons.

–IANS

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