Vietnam, India share strong interests promoting peace, stability, strategic autonomy: FM Trung

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Highlighting the growing complexities of the international environment, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung on Monday underscored the shared strategic interests of Vietnam and India in safeguarding peace, stability and strategic autonomy while promoting an open and inclusive regional order.

Addressing a meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar in New Delhi, Trung said, "As we are all aware, the international environment today is becoming more and more complex, and against this backdrop, Vietnam and India share strong interests in the maintenance of peace, stability, strategic autonomy, and an open and inclusive regional architecture."

The Vietnamese Foreign Minister stated that the two countries are also at crucial stages of their respective development journeys, guided by Vietnam's 2045 vision and India's goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

"So we very much believe that our cooperation and relations are important to our interests and also to the interest of peace and stability and cooperation in our regions and also in the world," he added.

Trung also congratulated India on the successful outcome of the 18th BRICS Summit held in New Delhi, saying the meeting had demonstrated the grouping's growing potential to contribute to shared objectives of the international community.

"Thanks to the role and efforts of India, the summit has come to such a successful outcome, especially with a very substantive declaration, which is, we think, very important, very pertinent at this juncture of international development, especially as it has reaffirmed important principles of international law about the important orientations for peace, security, and development. And also we think that the discussions were substantive and many important initiatives were put forward," he noted.

Referring to the meeting between Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in New Delhi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, Trung said the discussions were "very substantive and very friendly" and helped further advance the outcomes agreed upon by the two leaders.

Extending warm wishes to the people of India on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Vietnamese Foreign Minister said: “I believe that our meeting will be blessed with great success and our two countries' enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership will be further strengthened."

He stressed that Hanoi values the exchange of views at all levels, especially between the two foreign ministries and within the framework of the India-Vietnam Joint Commission Meetings.

--IANS

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