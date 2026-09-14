Ananya Panday rushes back home for Ganpati celebrations: ‘Just in time for my fave’

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday returned home just in time to welcome her favourite, Ganpati Bappa, as she joined the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress shared her excitement about being back home for the arrival of Lord Ganesha. Ananya expressed her joy in a heartfelt post, writing, “Back home just in time for my fave to come home. Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Sharing her image, she wrote, “Back home just in time for my fave to come home Ganpati Bappa Moriya.” In the images, Ananya is seen striking poses alongside her parents, father Chunky Panday and mother Bhavna Pandey. Dressed in a multicoloured suit, Ananya is seen posing in front of the Ganpati Bappa idol with folded hands. She also strikes a cute pose with her pet dog. The Ganpati idol is seen beautifully decorated with flowers and festive embellishments.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. The 10-day festival is marked by prayers, celebrations and the installation of beautifully decorated Ganpati idols, before concluding with the traditional immersion of the idols.

Several Bollywood celebrities also joined the festive celebrations and welcomed Ganpati Bappa with devotion. They shared glimpses of their celebrations on social media. Divya Dutta, Sunita Ahuja, Tusshar Kapoor, Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh, and several other celebrities welcomed Bappa home and joined in the festive celebrations.

Last year, Ananya Panday celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at her Mumbai home with her family. The actress celebrated the festival with her parents, and her sister Rysa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Vivek Soni’s directorial “Chand Mera Dil,” which also starred Lakshya Lalwani. The film followed the journey of two college students whose romance is tested as they step into adulthood and navigate its challenges and responsibilities. “Chand Mera Dil” was released in theatres across India on May 22.

--IANS

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