September 14, 2026 4:39 PM हिंदी

Kangana Ranaut hits back at Rakhi Sawant, says she wouldn't even qualify for 'a sweeper's job'

Kangana Ranaut says Rakhi Sawant won’t even get ‘a sweeper's job’

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Rakhi Sawant’s scathing attack on her. The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Monday, and shared a screenshot of a report with Rakhi’s remarks.

Kangana penned a long note targeting Rakhi, and said that despite all the favours pulled, the latter can't secure “even a sweeper's job”.

She wrote, “Not just her but most successful and bitter people are quick to character lynch a successful women to satisfy and justify their jealousy/envy, failures and ego but high time we stop being vulnerable to such frequent, intensional attacks and public character assassination, we must stop feeling humiliated and hurt and stop over explaining ourselves”.

She further mentioned, “So yes my loves!! Even you are ready to do everything for success but guess what!! unfortunately no one needs anything from you, remember all your favours combined never got you even a sweeper's job even that needs some quality and talent so be rest assured favours or no favours you aren't going anywhere, so sit down watch my reels and you keep crying (sic)”.

Kangana’s response comes after Rakhi Sawant triggered outrage over sexual innuendo against BJP leaders. Rakhi made the remarks during a podcast, and made the derogatory remarks implying that both Kangana Ranaut and Smriti Irani have a murky past behind their rise up in the political ladder.

This is not the first time Rakhi has targeted Kangana Ranaut with personal and abusive remarks. During the controversy surrounding the CJP protests, Rakhi Sawant called Kangana Ranaut a “chudail” and a “gutter mouth” over Kangana’s comments about Gen Zs.

Kangana is known for speaking her mind, and for giving it back to people who cross lines with her.

--IANS

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