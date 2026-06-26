Venezuela's acting president orders key measures for rescue, reconstruction after earthquakes

Caracas, June 26 (IANS) Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez has introduced three key measures for rescue and reconstruction efforts after two devastating earthquakes struck the country's northern regions on Wednesday.

The acting president has ordered mobilising debris-removal equipment from private companies, establishing a 200-million-USD assistance fund, and providing special credit lines to affected business owners, as essential measures in response to the powerful earthquakes unseen over decades in the country's history, according to National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the country is taking necessary steps to coordinate international assistance, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said Thursday. At least a dozen countries from the region and other parts of the world have expressed solidarity and offered assistance.

Venezuela was struck on Wednesday by two consecutive earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, causing widespread destruction in the north-central state of La Guaira and severe damage across the Caracas metropolitan area.

Several world leaders on Thursday expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela and offered aid following the devastating earthquakes that have claimed the lives of 32 people and injured over 700 people.

US President Donald Trump has expressed Washington's support for Venezuela and said that he has directed US government agencies to get ready to move quickly.

"The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths. The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help! I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends. Early reports are not good!," Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela and said that she has instructed the preparation of the necessary aid for the South American country.

"Our solidarity with the people of Venezuela. The Secretariat of Foreign Affairs has been in contact with the government of the brother country, and I have already instructed the preparation of the necessary aid. For now, they have requested support with specialised personnel in rescue and health. Mexico is always and will be in solidarity", she said in a post on X.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele stated that 300 rescuers and paramedics with 50 tons of equipment, medicines, and essential supplies are ready to depart for Caracas.

--IANS

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