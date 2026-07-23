Gurugram emerges as North India's first 100 million sq ft office market: Report

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Gurugram has crossed 100 million square feet of total office stock this year, retaining its position as the largest office market in North India, a report said on Thursday.

The report from commercial real estate services CBRE said that Gurugram’s office stock will expand to approximately 120–125 million square feet by 2030, driven by a flight to quality, demand for sustainable assets and workplace designs focused on health and wellness.

The 100 million milestone was crossed after a five‑year run in which the city leased 40 million square feet of office space and added 21 million square feet of new supply between 2021 and Q1 2026.

The report highlighted that the market is shifting structurally toward institutional-grade, sustainable offices and the city accounts for around 6 per cent of India’s entire REIT stock.

Out of the total 100 million square feet, about 59 million square feet are green‑certified and roughly 35 million square feet are institutionally owned.

International occupiers leased over 17 million square feet in the city over the last five years, underscoring sustained global confidence.

"Gurugram's evolution from an industrial satellite town into a 100-million-square-foot office market reflects four decades of sustained infrastructure investment, policy support, and developer confidence. Not just scale, the city stands out in terms of quality of the real estate as well," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & North Africa, CBRE.

Institutional ownership, green-certified assets and strong interest from international occupiers continue to deepen, positioning Gurugram among the most mature office markets in the country, he added.

Foreign and domestic corporates are increasingly setting up large-format campuses in the city. Foreign universities are establishing a presence within Grade A tech parks; and the Development Management Agreement (DMA) model is enabling capital-light, institutional-quality development.

Gurugram attracted nearly 6 billion in investment inflows between 2018 and Q1 2026, with close to 70 per cent of deals valued above $100 million.

—IANS

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