July 23, 2026 3:25 PM हिंदी

Karisma Kapoor recalls Aruna Irani's dance in 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi': She was brilliant

Karisma Kapoor recalls Aruna Irani's dance in 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi': She was brilliant

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor recreated the nostalgia of her superhit movie, 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi', and fondly remembered her co-star Aruna Irani.

The actress, on the dance reality show, 'India's Best Dancer Season 5', paid tribute to the living legend Aruna Irani.

Karisma recalled Aruna's impeccable comic timing in the iconic song 'What Is Your Mobile Number' from Haseena Maan Jaayegi and said she considers herself fortunate to have shared screen space with both Aruna Irani and Helen.

Karisma said, "Aaj mujhe mauka mila hai aur aapne Aruna ji se pucha ki aapne Helen ji ke sath kaam kiya hai ya nahi. Lekin meri khush kismati hai ki maine Aruna Aunty aur Helen Aunty dono ke sath kaam kiya hai. 'Raja Babu', 'Police Officer', 'Silsila Hai Pyar Ka' and 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi' aur 'What Is Your Mobile Number' song mein Aruna ji bohot saari comedy kar rahi hain."

(Today I got this opportunity, and you asked Aruna ji whether she had worked with Helen ji. I consider myself truly fortunate because I had the privilege of working with both Aruna Aunty and Helen Aunty. We worked together in 'Raja Babu', 'Police Officer', 'Silsila Hai Pyar Ka' and 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi'. In the song 'What Is Your Mobile Number', Aruna ji performed so much comedy. She was absolutely brilliant in that song)

For the uninitiated, Karisma and Aruna Irani have worked together in many memorable films over the years. In David Dhawan's 1994 blockbuster 'Raja Babu', Karisma played the role of Aruna Irani’s daughter-in-law. In the 1990 action drama 'Police Officer', Karisma starred as Bijli opposite Jackie Shroff, while Aruna Irani appeared in a pivotal supporting role.

The duo reunited in the 1999 comedy 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi', where Karisma portrayed the niece of Aruna Irani.

Karisma and Aruna also shared screen space in the 1999 romantic drama 'Silsila Hai Pyar Ka', with Karisma playing Vanshika Mathur and Aruna Irani essaying the role of Shakuntala Devi.

For the uninitiated, Aruna has been a part of the film industry for over four decades.

She has delivered superhits like Bombay to Goa, Caaravan and many more.

–IANS

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