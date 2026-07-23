'Golden Age of America is upon us': Trump sharpens midterm campaign pitch

Washington, July 23 (IANS) President Donald Trump used a rally in the battleground state of Georgia to sharpen his political message ahead of next year's midterm elections, mixing policy achievements with attacks on Democrats, renewed allegations about the US election system and endorsements for Republican candidates in what amounted to one of his clearest campaign-style speeches since returning to the White House.

Trump opened his address on Wednesday (local time) with a joke that drew loud cheers from supporters, briefly pretending to announce another White House bid before quickly clarifying that he was joking.

"Well, thank you very much, everybody. It's a special place, and I am here to announce my candidacy," Trump said, pausing as the crowd erupted in applause before adding, "I'm only kidding. I'm only kidding."

In his speech, Trump repeatedly urged Republicans to expand their congressional majorities while portraying the 2026 midterms as critical to preserving his administration's agenda.

"We have some great candidates running. They got to win by a lot. Otherwise we're going communist," he told supporters.

Throughout the speech, Trump repeatedly described Democrats as "communists" and accused them of opposing virtually every major policy initiative pursued by his administration, including tax cuts, border security and immigration enforcement.

"Jon Ossoff and the Democrat communists want to let the Marxists into power, bankrupt your families, and leave you totally undefended with wide open borders, but we will not let that happen to our country," he said.

Election integrity remained a central theme of Trump's address, with the President reviving many of the arguments that have become staples of his political messaging.

"Make it too big to rig," he told supporters, before urging them to "watch those machines."

Trump also renewed his call for nationwide election reforms.

"We're fighting so that all voters must show voter ID."

"We're fighting so that all voters must provide proof of citizenship."

"And also the no mail-in ballots, very important."

He argued that exceptions should be made only for military personnel, illness, disability and travel.

The President also turned his attention to Capitol Hill, publicly pressuring Senate Republicans to advance more of his legislative priorities.

Referring to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Trump urged supporters to lobby Republican senators directly.

"Everybody call John Thune at the Senate. He's the leader of the Republican Party, and tell him to get this stuff approved," he said.

Trump also argued Republicans should "terminate the filibuster" to move legislation more quickly, warning that Democrats would do the same if they regained power.

The speech blended campaign rhetoric with promotion of administration policies, including tax cuts, immigration enforcement, prescription drug pricing reforms, healthcare proposals and his newly launched "Trump Accounts" investment programme for children.

In his speech, Trump reiterated conservative social policy priorities. Republicans would permanently prohibit "men in women's sports" and "transgender surgery for your children," he said and promised tougher action against illegal immigration and violent crime.

Georgia politics featured prominently throughout the rally. Trump endorsed a slate of Republican candidates, including gubernatorial hopeful Rick Jackson, attorney general candidate Brian Strickland, lieutenant governor candidate Greg Dolezal, congressional candidate Houston Gaines and Representative Mike Collins, whom he praised as "one of the most highly respected" members of Congress.

He repeatedly criticised Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, urging Georgians to replace him in Washington.

Trump closed the rally with a familiar campaign-style refrain, telling supporters that the United States had entered a "Golden Age" under his leadership and urging Republicans to build on their electoral gains.

"So, ladies and gentlemen of Georgia, the Golden Age of America is upon us," he said.

"We will make America powerful again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America healthy again. We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And we will make America great again."

--IANS

lkj/sd/