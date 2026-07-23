Samiksha Oswal reveals how her journey with husband Shael Oswal inspired Max, Min & Meowzaki: ‘This is our story’

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Producer Samiksha Oswal has revealed that the emotional foundation of her upcoming film ‘Max, Min & Meowzaki’ is deeply connected to her own life.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Samiksha revealed that the film draws inspiration from her personal life and her relationship with husband Shael Oswal. Samiksha shared that the emotional core of Max, Min & Meowzaki comes from their journey of understanding each other’s choices, especially Shael’s deep love for animals and her own gradual bond with their pets.

Calling the story close to her heart, Samiksha said, “This is our story. “I was allergic to animals; I like them but I would get instant rashes and had to take Allegra for the longest time to coexist with dogs. Shael is an animal lover who has over a hundred stray dogs at his farmhouse. His pet dogs were so fond of him that they would even lie down with him. They were so possessive of Shael that they couldn’t tolerate my presence.”

“I had to struggle emotionally with them to make them my own,” she remarks and states that she gradually started treating them as her fur babies. She continues, “Shael was excited to make a film with a cat. It made me realize how such compromises we make for our partners often go unnoticed. That emotion became the inspiration behind this film. This is a story of many people, but sadly, it never gets told. The story is also very close to our director. When the director approached us with this story, it instantly felt very relatable.”

The producer added, “We were excited by the freshness of making a film with a cat as the main protagonist. But beyond that, it's a story about love, loss, healing and family bonds. Today, people are so busy finding faults and chasing instant gratification that they often forget to cherish their relationships. This film is about slowing down, healing and valuing those bonds.”

Talking about the biggest challenge during the shoot, Samiksha recalled, “Nobody has ever made a film with a cat. She would keep running between the lights and sleep most of the time, so everyone had to wait patiently. The shoot took longer than usual, but the film has turned out exactly the way we had envisioned.”

Starring Medha Shankr, Siddharth Menon, Adil Hussain, Mandira Bedi, Nasser, Nafisa Ali and Vidhatri Bandi, “Max, Min & Meowzaki” is a poignant multigenerational story about love, loss, healing and second chances.

Produced by Shael Oswal and Samiksha Oswal under the banner of SSO Productions, the film will release in theatres on July 24.

--IANS

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