Isha Koppikar says 'celebrities' job is not to raise their voice on every issue' amid Delhi protests

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actress Isha Koppikar has shared her thoughts on the backlash on Bollywood celebrities for allegedly maintaining silence on the ongoing student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.

The actress sternly expressed that celebrities are not obligated to speak on every issue and that silence, at times, silence can also be a responsible choice.

In a video shared on her social media account, Isha addressed the many fans who had been asking why she had not spoken about the controversy.

She said, "Namaskar, many fans asked me why I am not talking about NEET. So I thought it was important to tell them that no matter how bad I am feeling right now, it is not necessary to talk about everything. Sometimes silence is also a responsibility."

The actress explained that public figures have to carefully select and weigh their words because every statement is scrutinised and can often be misinterpreted.

"As public figures, we know that our every word can be understood, misunderstood and judged. People often say, 'Why don't celebrities speak?' But when something has the opposite effect, we are the only ones to bear its repercussions. Then no one stands up for us," she said.

Stressing that everyone has a different role to play, Isha said celebrities cannot replace the institutions responsible for taking decisions.

"Every person has a role. Celebrities' job is not to raise their voice on every issue. And neither can we take the place of institutions or authorities who have the responsibility to take decisions," she added.

Urging people not to mistake silence for indifference, the actress said, "Don't take our silence as carelessness. Sometimes it is a decision taken only after thinking."

She added, "No matter how many slogans we put up or how many voices we raise, in the end, the authorities have to take the right and immediate decisions. We don't just need reactions; we need effective implementation. The right decisions taken at the right time bring about real change.”

Concluding her message, Isha remarked, "Responsible behavior is exercising your right with responsibility. Speak not for attention, applause or headlines, but with purpose. Because in the end, meaningful action speaks louder than a thousand words. Jai Hind."

Isha Koppikar’s remarks come amid continuing student protests in Delhi over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination-related irregularities.

For the uninitiated, protesters have been demanding greater transparency in the examination process, stringent action against those responsible for NEET paper leak, and the resignation of the Union Education Minister over the controversy.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has also extended his support to the protesting students and has been observing a strict fast till the demands are met.

–IANS

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