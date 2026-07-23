Gujarati-speaking US doctor wins key Arizona primary

Washington, July 23 (IANS) Emergency physician and former Arizona state legislator Dr Amish Shah has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona's First Congressional District, setting up a closely watched November contest in one of the most competitive US House races.

In a statement after his primary victory, Shah described the result as "a grassroots victory" and pledged to reach beyond his party as he begins the general election campaign.

"I have always prided myself on being a hardworking, grassroots candidate. Our victory in this primary was a grassroots victory where Arizona voters made their voices heard," Shah said.

"Now, it's my job to earn the support of every voter in this district -- including Democrats who voted for another candidate, Independents frustrated with our political system, and Republicans disappointed with the state of the country."

Shah sharply criticised Washington's political establishment, saying Congress had failed ordinary Americans.

"The status quo in Washington, DC is not working for Arizonans. From rising costs to a reckless war in Iran to the largest cuts to our nation's healthcare system in American history, corrupt and self-interested politicians in Congress are making life harder for people, not easier," he said.

"We need leaders in Congress who are focused on the needs of the people they represent instead of picking partisan fights and lining their own pockets."

The emergency physician said his experience in medicine and public office had prepared him for Congress.

"I've spent my career serving the people of this district in both the ER and the State House, and I look forward to winning in November and serving them in Congress," he said.

Shah, an emergency medicine doctor, previously served in the Arizona House of Representatives, where his campaign says he worked with both political parties and had more bills signed into law than any Arizona Democrat during the past decade.

Shah won three consecutive elections to the Arizona House in 2018, 2020 and 2022. During his five years in the legislature, he focused on increasing teacher pay, supporting small businesses, and improving public health and safety.

His congressional campaign is centred on lowering costs for families, improving healthcare, banning members of Congress from trading stocks, protecting Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, and defending abortion rights.

The campaign also highlights Shah's work as an emergency room physician, where he has advocated lowering healthcare costs and tackling high prescription drug prices, including insulin.

Shah has already represented parts of Arizona's First Congressional District in Maricopa County as a state representative. His campaign describes him as an independent voice who has worked across party lines while defending abortion and voting rights.

The Arizona First Congressional District has emerged as one of the Democrats' strongest opportunities to gain a Republican-held House seat. Shah's campaign has characterised it as one of the party's top pickup opportunities nationally.

Beyond politics, Shah speaks conversational Spanish and is fluent in Gujarati, a distinction likely to resonate with many Indian-American voters. He also enjoys basketball, flying small aircraft and adventure travel. His campaign biography notes that he has three adopted cats named Hillary, Miss Meowerson and Cousin Oliver.

Shah will face Republican nominee Jay Feely, a former National Football League kicker. The GOP nominee is being supported by President Donald Trump.

The contest is expected to draw national attention because of the district's competitiveness and its potential impact on the battle for control of the US House of Representatives.

--IANS

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