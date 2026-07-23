July 23, 2026 3:27 PM हिंदी

Sonu Nigam recalls how Pankaj Udhas’ melodies introduced him to the world of Ghazals

Sonu Nigam recalls how Pankaj Udhas’ melodies introduced him to the world of Ghazals

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Singer Sonu Nigam paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas. He recalled how his music played an important role in shaping his understanding of the genre.

The singer shared that he never wants to forget his roots and credited artists like Pankaj Udhas for influencing his musical journey. Speaking to media, Sonu revealed that Pankaj was among the first names he associated with the genre when he began developing an interest in ghazals. He shared that he had performed many of Pankaj Udhas’ popular Ghazals on stage, which helped him connect with the beauty and depth of the musical form.

Sonu also recalled how he learned the nuances of ghazals and bhajans from artists like Pankaj Udhas and Anup Jalota, who were prominent voices during the 1980s. Remembering their bond, the ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ singer stated, “I never want to forget my roots in life. And I know that when I first got interested in ghazals, Pankaj ji was one of the first names that came to mind. I have sung his ghazals on stage many times because they were extremely popular. That’s how I got my first understanding of Ghazals.”

“Initially, when Pankaj ji and Anup ji came into prominence in the 1980s, I learned a little bit about Bhajans and Ghazals from them. I loved Pankaj ji a lot, and he loved me a lot too. We had a lot of mutual respect. He left us too early, leaving all of us in grief. It has been 25 years since he started Khazana, and it is my duty to play a small part in carrying forward his legacy. That’s why I am here,” added Sonu.

For the unversed, Pankaj Udhas died on February 26, 2024, at the age of 72. His daughter Nayaab shared a statement on social media that read, “With a heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness.”

Talking about the changing music choices among youngsters, Sonu Nigam addressed the perception that the younger generation today is more inclined towards rap, international music, and social media-driven trends. He said that every genre of music has its own audience, and popularity depends on how accessible and easily understood it is.

The singer explained that popular forms of music naturally attract a larger audience, while more complex and traditional forms require deeper understanding and appreciation. Comparing music to a pyramid, Sonu said that rap and commercial music occupy the broader base because they appeal to a wider section of listeners.

--IANS

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