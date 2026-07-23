Sergei Lavrov meets Marco Rubio, expresses Russia's readiness to resolve Ukraine conflict

Manila, July 23 (IANS) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ministerial meetings in Manila on Thursday and expressed Moscow's readiness to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and its commitment to the agreement reached in Anchorage, local media reported.

During the meeting, Lavrov briefed Rubio about the current situation along the combat line and emphasised the importance of not supplying more arms to Ukraine, Russian news agency Tass reported, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov and Rubio discussed the normalisation of operating conditions for diplomatic missions of Russia and the US. The two ministers also spoke about regional and international issues, including the situation in West Asia.

Both ministers agreed to continue contacts between foreign ministries, including within the framework of international organisations, Tass reported.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and other officials were present during the meeting.

Earlier on June 26, Lavrov called for clarity on the role the US intends to play in resolving the conflict in Ukraine following Rubio's comments on the outcomes of the Anchorage summit.

Lavrov said, "Of course, this entire situation needs to be clarified. But the fact remains: US proposals were discussed in Alaska, and they were accepted by the Russian side."

He made the remarks after Rubio said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump did not reach any final agreement on Ukraine during their meeting in Anchorage.

President Putin and Trump met in Anchorage in August 2025 to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In response to media queries about Rubio's remarks, Lavrov stated, "Already in Anchorage, when the two Presidents 'sat down for talks' --Marco Rubio and I were also present -- President Vladimir Putin, looking at Steve Witkoff, who was also in the room, began listing the US proposals point by point. After each point, in the presence of President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vladimir Putin asked Steve Witkoff whether he had accurately captured the ideas that the latter had brought to Moscow ahead of Anchorage."

"Steve Witkoff answered each time in the affirmative. Therefore, when my colleague Marco Rubio says that there were only proposals in Alaska and no agreement, this raises a question for me as to what we mean by an agreement. If one Side -- in this case, the US -- puts forward its settlement proposals, its ideas on how to approach this crisis, and the other Side expresses consent to these proposals, then saying that there was no agreement does not sound particularly elegant," he added.

Lavrov said that Rubio, during an event in the Middle East, expressed the US' readiness to step forward and play a constructive role if it has such an opportunity.

According to Lavrov, Rubio said that bringing the parties together and ending this war is what Trump has been trying to do for a year and a half.

Russian Foreign Minister said, "All of this can probably be taken as confirmation that in Alaska there were American proposals, and that we accepted them. But the quote I have just cited raises a question from another angle. I am referring to Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recent remarks at congressional hearings, when he said that the US could not be a mediator because it supports Ukraine."

"Now, when Washington expresses interest in playing a constructive role and bringing the parties together, this already sounds like a bid for mediation. Of course, this entire situation needs to be clarified. But the fact remains: US proposals were discussed in Alaska, and they were accepted by the Russian side," he added.

--IANS

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