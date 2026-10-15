VCL: Ayodhya Garjan dominate Emperia Marathas, Haryana Hurricanes edge Hoogly Hitters

Noida, Oct 15 (IANS) Ayodhya Garjan registered a convincing 3-0 victory over Emperia Marathas in the Volleyball Champions League (VCL) at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on Wednesday, winning all three sets to complete a dominant performance.

Ayodhya made a strong start to the contest, taking the opening set 21-13 with an assured display. Emperia Marathas put up a stronger fight in the second set, making it a closely contested battle. However, Ayodhya held their nerve in the crucial moments to edge past the Marathas 21-20 and extend their lead to 2-0.

With momentum on their side, Ayodhya carried their intensity into the third set and once again kept the Marathas under pressure. They eventually won the set 21-14 to seal a straight-sets victory and complete a 3-0 sweep.

Ayodhya Garjan's Pranav Kapil Dev was named Player of the Match for his performance, while teammate Prince received the Impact Player award.

Reflecting on the victory, Pranav Kapil Dev said, “It was a good team performance, and I am happy that we could secure a straight-sets win. We started strongly in the first set, but the second was much closer, and we had to stay focused to get over the line. The team showed good coordination and maintained its intensity throughout the match. We are pleased with this result.”

On the other hand, Haryana Hurricanes registered a 2-1 victory over Hoogly Hitters in the Volleyball Champions League after winning the first two sets to take control of the contest. Haryana won the opening set 21-11 before edging past the Hitters 21-19 in the second to establish a decisive lead.

Hoogly Hitters fought back in the third set, securing an 21-18 win, but it was not enough to change the outcome as Haryana Hurricanes held on to claim the match.

Haryana’s Chirag Yadav was named Player of the Match for his contribution to the team’s victory, while teammate Shakti Singh received the Impact Player award.

Speaking after the match, Chirag said, “It feels great to contribute to the team’s win. We started strongly and played with confidence in the first two sets. Hoogly came back well in the third, but we stayed focused on our overall performance. The team worked hard for this result, and we will look to carry this momentum into our upcoming matches.”

The fixtures were attended by Suresh Rana, State Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Cabinet Minister in the Government of Uttar Pradesh.