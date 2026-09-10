Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi reveal son Vaayuv's face as he turns 1

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi revealed the face of their son Vaayuv as he celebrated their first birthday on Thursday.

He dropped a picture of the cute little family of three on his official Instagram handle. After this was a still of Varun kissing his little bundle of joy.

Wishing Vaayuv on his 1st birthday, he penned an emotional note that read, "My dear boy, you changed my world in the best way possible. I fell in love with you even before I laid my eyes on you for the first time. Being your father is the most beautiful part of my life.

Happy 1st birthday, Vaayuv. I love you, always. (Red heart and kiss emoji) (sic)."

Lavanya's heartfelt wish for her son went, "To my little love, Thank you for choosing me to be your mother (red heart emoji) Before you came into our life, I thought I knew what love meant. But then you arrived, and suddenly I discovered a whole new kind of love…one that lives outside of me, yet somehow feels like the deepest part of me. Thank you for blessing us with your existence, for filling our home with your little laughs, your tiny hands, your cuddles, and a happiness I never knew I was missing."

"You have changed me in the most beautiful way. You are my heart walking outside my body, my greatest blessing, my moon on the darkest nights, and my sun on the brightest days. You are our world, Vaayuv (red heart and evil eye emoji) Happy 1st birthday my baby!", the note further read.

Varun and Lavanya tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on November 1, 2023, in Tuscany, Italy.

In May 2025, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. They shared a monochrome photo of their hands along with a baby shoe in the background, along with the text, “Life’s most beautiful role yet -Coming soon."

--IANS

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