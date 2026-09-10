September 10, 2026 9:54 PM हिंदी

PM KISAN scheme becomes lifeline for farmers, Nashik locals applaud initiative

PM KISAN scheme becomes lifeline for farmers, Nashik locals applaud initiative

Nashik, Sep 10 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN), one of the most prominent farmer-centric policies of the Central government, is doing wonders in uplifting farmers and their livelihoods across the country.

They have become a lifeline for thousands of farmers, as many depend on this government assistance during seed sowing and in dealing with financial hardships.

In Maharashtra’s Nashik district, many beneficiaries from the farming community are full of praise for the Modi government for the public welfare scheme.

A couple of farmers from Yeola Taluka in Nashik district, having subscribed to the PM KISAN scheme, spoke to IANS and explained how the scheme brought transformational change in their lives.

Many of them admitted that this financial assistance helped them tide over the money crunch, enabling them to purchase seeds and finance other essential farming procedures during the sowing season.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, these farmers are receiving annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 directly into their bank accounts.

This amount allows farmers to buy seeds and meet other agricultural expenses. Previously, they had to borrow money to purchase seeds, but the funds received through the PM KISAN have significantly alleviated their suffering.

Deepak Kotme, a PM KISAN beneficiary, told IANS that Rs 6,000 received under the scheme meant a lot to him and his family.

“It covers the costs for pesticides and seeds—expenses for which farmers like us had to take loans earlier. The money is now being transferred to our bank accounts via DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer). This has empowered us. Also, the crop insurance has come as an extra advantage,” he stated.

Harun Dagubhai Shaikh, a farmer from Saigaon in Yeola Tehsil, also a PM KISAN beneficiary, said that Rs 2,000 was deposited directly into his bank account every four months.

“This money is used for household expenses as well as for purchasing essential farming inputs,” he informed.

Shaikh further said that he used to face financial difficulties, but the PM Kisan scheme has eliminated their worries.

Notably, the PM-KISAN Scheme was launched in February 2019. Under the Scheme, eligible landholding farmer families receive financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year, transferred directly into their bank accounts in three equal instalments.

--IANS

mr/uk

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan forces kill father, forcibly disappear son in Balochistan (File Image)

Pakistan forces kill father, forcibly disappear son in Balochistan

Successive river blockages highlight Nepal's vulnerability to climate disasters

Successive river blockages highlight Nepal's vulnerability to climate disasters

Talented Hissi Besra shoots 5-under for best card of first leg of US Kids Golf in Gurugram. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Talented Hissi Besra shoots 5-under for best card of first leg of US Kids Golf

IMF calls India key engine of global growth

IMF calls India key engine of global growth

Awami League leader brutally hacked to death in Bangladesh as political violence intensifies (Reprsentative Image)

Awami League leader brutally hacked to death in Bangladesh as political violence intensifies

India emerges as ‘dependable partner’ in times of crisis: Report (File Image)

India emerges as ‘dependable partner’ in times of crisis: Report

International Shooting Sport Federation 'B' shotgun judges course commences in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: NRAI

International Shooting Sport Federation 'B' shotgun judges course commences

Arrest of Chinese, Taiwanese nationals exposes major transnational cybercrime networks in Bangladesh (File image)

Arrest of Chinese, Taiwanese nationals exposes major transnational cybercrime networks in Bangladesh

Ajeetesh Sandhu extends his lead to three shots in Chennai Open 2026 at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course in Chennai on Thursday.

Chennai Open 2026: Ajeetesh Sandhu extends his lead to three shots

SC Collegium recommends appointments to Karnataka, Delhi, J&K & Ladakh, Jharkhand HCs

SC Collegium recommends appointments to Karnataka, Delhi, J&K & Ladakh, Jharkhand HCs