PM KISAN scheme becomes lifeline for farmers, Nashik locals applaud initiative

Nashik, Sep 10 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN), one of the most prominent farmer-centric policies of the Central government, is doing wonders in uplifting farmers and their livelihoods across the country.

They have become a lifeline for thousands of farmers, as many depend on this government assistance during seed sowing and in dealing with financial hardships.

In Maharashtra’s Nashik district, many beneficiaries from the farming community are full of praise for the Modi government for the public welfare scheme.

A couple of farmers from Yeola Taluka in Nashik district, having subscribed to the PM KISAN scheme, spoke to IANS and explained how the scheme brought transformational change in their lives.

Many of them admitted that this financial assistance helped them tide over the money crunch, enabling them to purchase seeds and finance other essential farming procedures during the sowing season.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, these farmers are receiving annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 directly into their bank accounts.

This amount allows farmers to buy seeds and meet other agricultural expenses. Previously, they had to borrow money to purchase seeds, but the funds received through the PM KISAN have significantly alleviated their suffering.

Deepak Kotme, a PM KISAN beneficiary, told IANS that Rs 6,000 received under the scheme meant a lot to him and his family.

“It covers the costs for pesticides and seeds—expenses for which farmers like us had to take loans earlier. The money is now being transferred to our bank accounts via DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer). This has empowered us. Also, the crop insurance has come as an extra advantage,” he stated.

Harun Dagubhai Shaikh, a farmer from Saigaon in Yeola Tehsil, also a PM KISAN beneficiary, said that Rs 2,000 was deposited directly into his bank account every four months.

“This money is used for household expenses as well as for purchasing essential farming inputs,” he informed.

Shaikh further said that he used to face financial difficulties, but the PM Kisan scheme has eliminated their worries.

Notably, the PM-KISAN Scheme was launched in February 2019. Under the Scheme, eligible landholding farmer families receive financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year, transferred directly into their bank accounts in three equal instalments.

--IANS

mr/uk