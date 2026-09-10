Gender-based violence deep-rooted and multi-faceted challenge in Pakistan: Report

Islamabad, Sep 10 (IANS) An effective multi-sectoral approach is needed to combat Gender-Vased Violence (GBV) in Pakistan, as the issue is deep-rooted and multi-faceted in society, stemming from individual attitudes, family dynamics and community norms, a report has detailed.

Prevention measures and conviction rates in cases related to gender-based violence in Pakistan remain low despite the passage of anti-rape legislation, domestic violence laws and several amendments addressing crimes against women, according to a report in The Friday Times.

Lack of political will, stereotypes, societal taboos, and judicial processes mired in caveats and complexities together prevent effective action against gender-based violence in Pakistan. Authorities might be making some efforts to curb gender-based violence in Pakistan; however, it is clearly not enough or is not being conducted in a way that produces any discernible results, the report detailed.

"If we are serious about nipping GBV in the bud, the whole ‘ecosystem’ nurturing violence against women must be disabled, and we need to decide where to start. GBV is a deep-rooted, multi-faceted challenge in our society, stemming from individual attitudes, family dynamics, community norms, and so much more, and hence requires a commitment to multi-sectoral approaches before we can even cause a dent in this scourge," it mentioned.

Recently, six women were allegedly raped, while three young girls, including a mentally challenged 15-year-old, were sexually assaulted in different places in Pakistan's Punjab province. All the incidents occurred in Lahore in the past few days, despite Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's repeated claims of a zero-tolerance policy against gender-based violence, Pakistan-based daily Dawn reported.

In one shocking incident, the suspect took a mentally challenged girl to a deserted place, where he allegedly raped her. In another incident, a woman in Hanjarwal said that her former husband forcefully entered her house and allegedly raped her. She alleged that the suspect physically assaulted her when she resisted and threatened her against reporting the incident to police.

Another woman said that a cab driver told her about a job opportunity with a good salary package at a factory. A few days later, the driver contacted the woman and told her to come to a place in Kahna to share details about the job. When she reached the location, the cab driver and his friend gang-raped her and also made a video of the gang rape and committed the crime again through blackmail.

A woman from Johar Town filed a complaint with the police, where she alleged that a man established physical relations with her on the promise that he would get married to her but refused to do so after she got pregnant.

Nishtar Colony police registered a rape case against a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman several times. Similarly, Shahdara Town police registered a case after a woman complained that a man raped her several times.

In July, Sahil's Six Months Cruel Numbers Report revealed that 3,172 cases of gender-based violence were reported in Pakistan in the first six months of 2026, including 18 cases involving transgender persons.

According to the report, 644 murders, 514 cases of torture, 462 abductions, 363 suicides, 280 rapes, 175 injuries, 132 honour killings, and 21 other crimes, including harassment, gang rape and pornography cases, were reported in Pakistan in the first six months of 2026, Dawn reported.

As per the report, 334 victims were in the age group 21-30 years, while 306 victims were aged between 11-20 years and 120 victims were aged between 31-40 years. The ages of victims were not included in 71 per cent of the cases.

The six-month report was based on information gathered from national and regional newspapers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan.

--IANS

akl/as