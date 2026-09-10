India, Qatar discuss ways to further deepen and enhance strategic partnership

Doha, Sep 10 (IANS) India's new Ambassador to Qatar, Srikar Reddy, on Thursday presented a copy of the Letter of Credentials to Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and discussed ways to further deepen and enhance the strategic partnership between both countries.

“Ambassador of India to the State of Qatar, Dr. K Srikar Reddy, called on H.E. Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and presented the copy of the Letter of Credentials. Ambassador conveyed the greetings of the leadership of India, and they exchanged views on India-Qatar relations and ways to further deepen and enhance the strategic partnership,” the Embassy of India in Qatar stated on X.

Ambassador Reddy arrived in Doha on Saturday and was received by Charge d'Affaires Sandeep Kumar and Ibrahim Yousuf Fakhro, Director of the Protocol Department.

“H.E. Dr. Srikar Reddy, Ambassador-designate of India to Qatar, arrived in Doha today. Cd'A Sandeep Kumar joined H.E. Amb. Ibrahim Yousuf Fakhro, Director of Protocol, in welcoming Dr. Reddy.The Embassy thanks H.E. Amb. Ibrahim Fakhro for the warm and gracious reception extended to the new Ambassador. We look forward to further strengthening the close and longstanding partnership between India and Qatar,” the Indian Embassy in Qatar stated on X.

In July, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar visited the Middle Eastern country and also called on Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar and the Prime Minister discussed various facets of bilateral cooperation and explored new opportunities to deepen the Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

"A pleasure to meet Qatar PM and FM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha today. Thanked him for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community. Reviewed various facets of our bilateral cooperation, especially energy, trade, investments, connectivity, security and people-to-people ties. Explored new opportunities for deepening our Strategic Partnership. Appreciated his sharing of assessments on the West Asia conflict and its impact," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

–IANS

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