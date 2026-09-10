In UP’s Mahoba, beneficiaries count benefits of Ujjwala Yojana and transition to clean fuel

Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 10 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), launched in May 2016, has proved to be a milestone in India's journey towards ensuring clean cooking fuel in lakhs of households, primarily affecting women across the country.

In Mahoba of the Bundelkhand region in Uttar Pradesh, thousands of families have benefited from the Ujjwala Yojana, as this has liberated women from poor and downtrodden households and families from traditional smoke-emitting stoves.

Many families who subscribed to the PMUY scheme are now availing LPG gas supply. This has brought significant relief to women from rural and economically disadvantaged households, sparing them the arduous task of gathering firewood, cow-dung cakes, and other traditional fuels.

This has also relieved them from smoke-filled kitchens and brought meaningful change in their lives.

Many of the beneficiaries speaking to IANS shared their story of transformation after subscribing to the scheme. Many said that the gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme helped them move away from smoky traditional stoves and gave access to clean fuel.

Beneficiary Muskan said, "Earlier, we used to cook on traditional stoves and had to bring wood from far away, which was very difficult. After PM Modi provided us with a gas connection, we can cook anything whenever needed.”

Another Beneficiary said, "Earlier, we faced a lot of difficulties and had to collect firewood for cooking. Now things are better; we have a gas connection and a house."

Another beneficiary said, "Earlier, I used to cook on a traditional stove, but it would not burn properly, and there was a lot of smoke. It would also affect my eyes. Now it is better; the gas burns properly, and the food gets cooked easily. I would like to thank PM Modi for helping us so much."

"Earlier, my father used to bring firewood from the forest. There used to be a lot of smoke in the house, which caused problems for the family and made us cough. PM Modi provided us with gas stoves, which have been very beneficial," said a young beneficiary.

Most of them, expressing their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noted that the government scheme provided them with more than just a gas connection - it brought convenience to the kitchen, saved time and offered relief from smoke.

--IANS

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