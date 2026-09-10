UK envoy Cameron appointed first female Permanent Under-Secretary at Foreign Office

London, Sep 10 (IANS) British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, has been appointed as the new Permanent Under-Secretary (PUS), at the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the first female to take up the position.

Cameron's appointment was announced by the UK's FCDO on Thursday. UK's Foreign Secretary, Ed Miliband, said that Cameron brings enormous experience across the fields of diplomacy, development and national security.

"I am delighted that Lindy Cameron has been appointed as Permanent Under Secretary of the FCDO. Lindy brings enormous experience across the fields of diplomacy, development and national security, and a reputation for dynamic leadership in postings across the world, most recently as High Commissioner in India," Miliband stated.

Ed Miliband said that Lindy Cameron will lead an FCDO committed to promoting British values and interests by deploying the full talents of UK's "amazing, dedicated and renowned staff." He thanked Nick Dyer for his work as Interim Permanent Under-Secretary.

Cameron said she "couldn't be prouder" to have the opportunity to lead the UK's amazing diplomats and development professionals as Permanent Secretary of the FCDO.

"Having served at home and abroad with both DFID and FCO since joining the Civil Service in 1998, I couldn’t be prouder to have the opportunity to lead our amazing diplomats and development professionals as Permanent Secretary of the FCDO," Cameron said.

"I’ve seen first hand what a difference we can make to every corner of the UK – delivering growth, security and opportunity, as we have done in partnership with India during my time here as High Commissioner. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved in India, and I will be sad to leave, but I can’t wait to get started on this new challenge," she added.

Her appointment comes after an external recruitment exercise chaired by the independent First Civil Service Commissioner. Arrangements for appointing Cameron's successor as the UK's High Commissioner to India will be announced in due course, according to the statement released by the UK's FCDO.

Cameron served as British High Commissioner to India since April 2024. Previously, she served as CEO of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre from 2020-2024 after more than 20 years of international development, national security policy and crisis management. Prior to that, Cameron served as Director-General in the Northern Ireland Office and as Director General Country Programmes at the Department for International Development.

She has also led the Department for International Development (DFID) humanitarian, conflict and Middle East policy after the Arab Spring. She has worked for the Cabinet Office during the financial crisis, in the Foreign Office as the Head of the Provincial Reconstruction team in Afghanistan's Helmand and with the Ministry of Defence on their senior staff courses, and as head of the joint cross-government Stabilisation Unit.

--IANS

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