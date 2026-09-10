China introduces measures to encourage people to report 'illegal' religious activities: HRW

Washington, Sep 10 (IANS) More than 12 cities in China in the first half of 2026 have introduced measures encouraging or rewarding people to report religious activities that the Chinese government considers "illegal", US-based advocacy group Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping launched the 'Sinicisation of religion' policy in 2016, which included the government enforcing rules to increase controls over religious life. However, Chinese authorities recently continued to increase surveillance over people's religious activities.

In February, Chinese authorities in Honghe prefecture of Yunnan province mentioned 35 categories of reportable "illegal religious activity", which include holding religious activities or ceremonies in private homes or other "unapproved" places, clergy preaching through livestreams or WeChat groups, distributing religious materials in public places and holding religious education or training without official permission, according to the statement released by HRW.

Chinese authorities in Qinghai province's Haidong also directed hotels and travel agencies to screen events hosted by them and report any "suspicious situation". Chinese authorities in Sichuan province's Chengdu have been offering up to USD 120 for verified information about vaguely defined "illegal" religious behaviour.

"These measures, which appear to build upon similar ones in Xinjiang since 2013 and in Guangdong since 2019, send yet another chilling signal to Christians, Muslims, and Tibetan Buddhists in China who have faced intense pressure to closely reflect and follow Han Chinese culture and Chinese Communist Party ideology," HRW said in a statement.

"The new measures followed changes to the Public Security Administration Punishment Law, which took effect on January 1. For the first time, the law made 'illegal religious activities' grounds for 5 to 15 days of administrative detention," it added.

In June, Amnesty International urged the Chinese authorities to immediately release the two detained Protestant church leaders, end the crackdown on all religious groups across China, and uphold the right of everyone to freedom of religion.

Condemning the action, Amnesty International said that the detention of two Chinese church leaders signals intensifying attacks on religious freedom in the country, stressing that “no one should be detained simply due to their religious beliefs.”

The rights body cited reports from the Early Rain Covenant Church in the southwestern city of Jiangyou in Sichuan province, which said that it was raided by armed police midway through its Sunday service.

According to the church spokespersons, more than 30 members were taken away for interrogation, while two church leaders remain detained.

A church messaging account shared photographs and videos that showed congregants surrounded by Beijing’s SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactical Unit) officers during the operation.

Responding to the detention of two Chinese Protestant church leaders and the interrogation by police of multiple members of the congregation during the Sunday service, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director Sarah Brooks said, "The detention of church leaders from the Early Rain Covenant Church is the latest example of the Chinese government’s efforts to crack down on independent religious activity and enforce state control over belief and worship.”

“Over the past year, authorities have intensified control over religious activities through unlawful surveillance, raids, and unfair prosecutions under anti-‘cult’ and security provisions—resulting in repeated attacks on individuals solely for peacefully exercising their right to religious freedom. Members of the Early Rain Covenant Church have faced years of harassment and intimidation—the 2019 imprisonment of its leader Wang Yi marking the start of a period of intensifying repression of Christian groups in China,” she added.

--IANS

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