Naga Chaitanya's 'Vrushakarma' to hit screens on December 4

Hyderabad, Sep 10 (IANS) The makers of director Karthik Dandu's highly anticipated mythological thriller 'Vrushakarma', featuring actor Naga Chaitanya in the lead, have now announced that the film will hit screens on December 4 this year, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Naga Chaitanya took to his X timeline to make the announcement. He wrote, " A mythic spectacle unfolds #VrushaKarma on 04.12.26."

It may be recalled that the makers of the film have already disclosed that actor Jayaram plays a character called Professor Ranganath in the film and have also revealed his character's look.

Using the film's official handle on social media, the makers had released the first look poster of Jayaram as Professor Ranganath earlier this year. They had then said, "His obsession was not a flaw. It was a compass. Presenting one of India’s finest performers @actorjayaram_official garu as “Professor Ranganath” from #Vrushakarma. #VrushakarmaGlimpse on MARCH 5th, 2026 at 12:12 PM."

The makers of the film had released the title of the film on Naga Chaitanya's birthday last year. They had also unveiled the first look poster of Naga Chaitanya from "Vrushakarma" on the occasion.

The poster featured him in a raw and fierce avatar.Naga Chaitanya was seen flaunting his muscular physique, even as he sported an intense expression.

Sharing the first look poster of the film on Instagram, Naga Chaitanya had penned, "#vrushakarma it is for #nc24 (sic)".

The Karthik Dandu directorial is being backed on a massive scale by producers BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP (SVCC) and Sukumar Writings, respectively.

Meenakshi Chowdhury will be seen romancing Naga Chaitanya in the movie, which will also feature Sparsh Srivastava of 'Laapataa Ladies' fame in a crucial role.

The film also boasts of a strong technical team. The story for 'Vrushakarma' has been penned by director Sukumar. Cinematography for the film is by the talented Neil D Cunha while Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the film's music. The editing department is being headed by the National Award winner Navin Nooli. The Art direction for the forthcoming mythological flick has been done by Sri Nagendra Tangala, who earlier worked in Naga Chaitanya's 'Thandel'.

--IANS

mkr/