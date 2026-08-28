Varun Dhawan shares shirtless workout video from Bali, says ‘It’s 35 degrees out here’

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan is currently in Bali, where he has been making the most of his time by staying committed to his fitness routine.

On Friday, he shared a shirtless video from his workout session, giving a glimpse of how he is keeping himself active despite the soaring temperatures. Sharing the video on Instagram, Varun captioned it, “Train sweat Hydrate It’s 35 degrees out here.” In the video, ‘Student of the Year’ actor spoke about working out in Bali’s hot weather and the importance of staying hydrated.

He said, “What's up guys, so right now I'm in Bali and I'm working out. But it's very, very hot here and when you work out you lose a lot of your electrolytes, the essential electrolytes that you need, you know, to keep yourself going.”

Varun went on to talk about his personal approach to maintaining hydration during workouts in the heat. He also highlighted the importance of replenishing essential electrolytes while exercising in such weather.

Needless to say, the actor's latest post not only offered a glimpse into his Bali routine but also showcased his dedication to fitness and maintaining an active lifestyle while travelling.

Varun Dhawan is known for being active on social media as he regularly shares a sneak peek into his life through photos and videos. From his workout sessions to travel moments, the actor often keeps his followers updated with snippets from his personal and professional life. A few days ago, the ‘Dishoom’ actor revealed he had bought a farm. The actor took to Instagram to post a video of himself standing on the property while enjoying a cup of chai with biscuits. Sharing the clip, Varun captioned it, “I bought a farm#chaibiscut.”

“Okay, guys, I want to share some news with you. This is the biggest achievement of my life. Maine khet liya hai. Yeh khet. I have taken this, and don't ask me why, but to just stand here and have my chai and biscuit in this weather is unbelievable. Unbelievable,” said Varun.

--IANS

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