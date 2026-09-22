Sharvari Wagh talks about being a ‘Rajshri’ heroine, recalls recreating film dance steps in living room as a child

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress Sharvari Wagh took a trip down memory lane as she recalled growing up watching Rajshri films and dreaming of becoming a heroine in one of them.

Sharvari, who will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Sooraj R. Barjatya’s upcoming musical family entertainer ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’, shared an emotional note after the film’s title track was launched in Mumbai on Sunday.

Sharvari spoke about the personal significance of stepping into the world of Rajshri, revealing how she would recreate scenes from the production house’s films for her family while growing up.

Sharing her post on her social media account, she wrote, “To be a Rajshri heroine, directed by Sooraj sir, with music by Himesh sir and Ayushmann as my Prem... there are some dreams you don’t quite know how to put into words. Yeh Prem Mol Liya is one of those dreams!”

She added, “I grew up watching Rajshri films and always dreamt of being the heroine on that screen. I would come home and recreate all the dialogues and dance steps in my living room for my Aai, Baba & Kastu.. my family has been my first audience. To have them sitting in the audience and watching me live that dream means more to me than I can express!”

She further added, “And to everyone who has showered Yeh Prem Mol Liya with so much love, thank you I’m so grateful for all the love you’ve given our song #YehPremMolLiya releasing on 27th November 2026 in theatres near you!”

At the music launch, Sharvari also spoke about how deeply Rajshri’s songs had influenced her. She recalled watching iconic songs such as ‘Didi Tera Devar Deewana’ and ‘Maiya Yashoda’ since childhood and revealed that Sooraj Barjatya would share stories and behind-the-scenes details from the making of those songs while they were filming.

She said that helped her understand that Rajshri songs are not merely about choreography, but also about emotions of the family and help take the story forward.

For the uninitiated, ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’ marks Sharvari’s first collaboration with Sooraj Barjatya and pairs her with Ayushmann, who steps into the iconic Rajshri ‘Prem’ character.

The film also features Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa and Saumya Tandon. Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27, 2026.

–IANS

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