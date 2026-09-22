Need to strengthen state-level coordination for wider access to scientific, R&D infra

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) There is a need to ensure that India’s investments in scientific and R&D infrastructure are discoverable, accessible and optimally utilised, according to a senior government official.

Dr Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, Office of Principal Scientific Advisor to the government, emphasised the role of Nodal Officers in facilitating institutional onboarding, equipment listing, wider access and effective utilisation of facilities, while addressing practical issues related to coordination and implementation.

She also highlighted the importance of initiatives such as One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) in enabling wider access to high-quality scholarly resources and strengthening the research ecosystem.

Dr Maini further underscored that the larger objective should be to ensure that scientific infrastructure and knowledge resources created through public investment are accessible to the wider R&D and innovation ecosystem and deliver greater value to the country.

She chaired the first “State Governments Nodal Officers Meeting” for the ‘I-STEM Portal’ here, which focused on strengthening the participation of state governments in the I-STEM ecosystem and facilitating the onboarding and effective utilisation of publicly funded scientific infrastructure across States.

The I-STEM platform has expanded into a national resource with more than 31,000 scientific instruments across nearly 4,000 institutions and over 65,000 registered users.

By improving the utilisation of existing infrastructure, reducing duplication of investments and facilitating access to specialised facilities, I-STEM is strengthening the research and innovation ecosystem across the country.

Also, the listing of publicly funded equipment costing above Rs 20 lakh on I-STEM, further strengthens the framework for shared access and optimal utilisation of scientific infrastructure.

The meeting brought together state government nodal officers from 23 states and four UTs, along with representatives from the Office of the PSA and I-STEM, to discuss mechanisms for integrating State-level universities, research institutions, laboratories and other R&D facilities with the national I-STEM platform.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of I-STEM for state universities, colleges, technical institutions and emerging innovation ecosystems, particularly where access to specialised scientific infrastructure may be limited.

—IANS

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