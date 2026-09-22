Big B: Without music, life is dull, uninteresting, and tasteless

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan spoke about his connection with music, saying life without it is “dull, uninteresting, and tasteless.”

Big B took to his blog and spoke about his deep connection with music and added that “the thread of music becomes connected to the soul, time becomes innocent.”

“Jab sangeet ki dor aatma se jud jaati hai, toh samay naadaan ho jaata hai... Aise hi hua, aur abhi tak us dor ko pakde hue hain. Sangeet bina jeevan neeras, aruchikar, bina swaad ke... Aur jo karna chahiye tha, uska samay nikal gaya hai. Irsha hoti hai un logon se, jinhone sangeet ke ras ko ghol-ghol kar piya hai, piroya hai apne jeevan mein…”

(When the thread of music becomes connected to the soul, time becomes innocent... That is exactly what happened, and I am still holding on to that thread. Without music, life is dull, uninteresting and tasteless... And the time to do what one should have done has passed. I feel envious of those who have savoured the essence of music, who have woven it into their lives…)

He added: “Bas ab toh keval unki apaar prashansa karne yogya hone ka daawa karne ki koshish karte hain.Maane ya na maane, jeevan ka pratyek kshan sangeet ras se bhara hua hota hai...Woh pyaala yadi mil jaaye, toh use kabhi na chhodun!!”

(Now, all I can do is try to be worthy of claiming that I deeply admire them. Believe it or not, every moment of life is filled with the essence of music… If I ever get that cup, I will never let it go!!)

“Pranaam! Nidra! Aur sangeet bhari raatri ka aagaman.”

(Pranaam! Sleep! And the arrival of a music-filled night.)

On the work front, the cinema icon is currently seen in “Kaun Banega Crorepati,” which is the official Hindi version of the original British format Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

--IANS

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