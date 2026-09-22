Shehnaaz Gill, Varun Sharma offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Bollywood actors Shehnaaz Gill and Varun Sharma sought divine blessings at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai, as they visited the revered Ganpati pandal amid the ongoing festive celebrations.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures. The first had the actress offering prayers. The other image had her posing in front of Lord Ganesh Idol with Varun.

“Ganpati Bappa Morya! @fukravarun #ganpatibappamorya,” Shehnaaz wrote as the caption.

Lalbaugcha Raja is the sarvajanik Ganesha idol kept at Lalbaug, a locality in Mumbai during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. As of 2026, the Lalbaugcha Raja has entered 93 years.

Shehnaaz was recently seen in the film “Singh vs Kaur 2”. The film follows Nehal, who convinces his village to invest in a fish-farming project, but the money is stolen. He then journeys to Canada to find the criminals responsible and restore his honor.

The actress was also seen in “Ishqnama” this year. The film is a true story, chronicles the journey of real-life soulmates Nimma and Nasima. The film is set between 1981 and 1988 along the India-Pakistan border.

It is a period romantic drama that explores love, sacrifice, and humanity beyond borders. It explores the psychological toll of forced separation and the sheer stamina of the human spirit when fueled by love.

Directed by Arvvindr S. Khaira and produced by Sourabh Rana Ravneet Kaur Chahal, Ishqnama is a period romance inspired by a true story adapted from the book Hind Pak Bordernama.

She will next be seen in Ranna Ch Dhanna starring Diljeet Dosanjh. The film is directed by Amarjit Singh Saron.

As for Varun, he was last seen in Rahu Ketu, a 2026 Indian Hindi-language comedy written and directed by Vipul Vig. It stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey and Chunky Panday.

--IANS

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