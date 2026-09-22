EAM Jaishankar, Ukrainian FM Sybiha discuss Black Sea situation, ways to enhance cooperation

New York, Sep 22 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, and discussed the situation in the Black Sea and its market implications, while also discussing advancing cooperation across various sectors.

The meeting was held in New York on the margins of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar took to X and said, "Welcomed the opportunity to meet FM Andrii Sybiha again, after my recent visit to Ukraine. Our conversation focused on developments over the past few weeks."

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister said he was pleased to meet EAM Jaishankar to discuss peace efforts, bilateral cooperation, and international developments.

Taking to X, Sybiha said, "We spoke about the situation in the Black Sea and its market implications. Restoring freedom of navigation is critical for global food security. Ukraine is ready to play a constructive role, and we value India's engagement."

The leaders also discussed preparations for the next meeting of the India-Ukraine bilateral intergovernmental commission in the near future. "It will involve a strong business component with an emphasis on innovation," Sybiha said.

"Ukraine is interested in developing an active partnership with India in science, education, technology, agriculture, IT, pharmaceuticals, and other areas," he added.

EAM Jaishankar met Sybiha last on September 3, during the first-ever standalone bilateral visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister to Ukraine.

During the meeting, the EAM reiterated India's stance that the conflict cannot be resolved on the battlefield and that solutions require dialogue and diplomacy. He stated that India remains ready to help end the war in any way possible.

They discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties, including in education, health, agriculture, digital, innovation, diplomatic training and development cooperation. During the meeting, Sybiha briefed EAM Jaishankar on the recent developments in the ongoing conflict and peace negotiations.

"A pleasure to meet with FM Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine here in Kyiv. Thank him and his team for the hospitality extended. Was updated on the recent developments in the ongoing conflict and peace negotiations. Conveyed the need to ensure the safety and security of commercial shipping and seafarers. Also discussed ways to further strengthen our bilateral relationship, including in the fields of education, health, agriculture, digital, innovation, diplomatic training and development cooperation," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

During his visit to Ukraine, EAM Jaishankar also called on President Volodymyr Zelensky, discussing with him not only ways to enhance India-Ukraine bilateral ties but also the approaches to end the ongoing conflict in the region.

The Ukrainian President took to X, saying both sides discussed "important issues", including the situation in Black Sea.

"Held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. We discussed important issues. We are grateful to India for its desire to end this unjust war — the war of Russia against Ukraine. This time must certainly not be a time of war. Peace is needed. This is India's clear position," wrote Zelensky.

"Today, when the minister was with us in Kyiv, Russia once again launched jet-powered 'Shaheds', which were not created without Iran's assistance. Thanks to our combat aviation, the delegation was safe, because it is Ukrainian fighters who shoot down the majority of such drones. We hope that other strong states in the world will also take a clear position that this war needs to end and a reliable peace is required," he added.

--IANS

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