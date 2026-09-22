Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher over crude price correction

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) The Indian equity markets inched up slightly on Tuesday morning, tracking positive global cues and correction in global crude prices.

As of 9.20 am, Sensex added 64 points, or 0.10 per cent, to reach 74,914 and Nifty gained 34 points, or 0.15 per cent, to reach 23,449.

Main broad-cap indices outperformed gains of the benchmark indices, as the Nifty Midcap 100 added 0.33 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 advanced 0.4 per cent.

Sectoral indices on NSE traded in green except Nifty IT down 1.09 per cent and FMCG down 0.01 per cent. Nifty realty was the top gainer, up 1 per cent, followed by chemicals, up 0.64 per cent.

"With precious metals stabilising and fixed income returns becoming attractive, investors can now opt for a multi-asset strategy," an analyst said.

WTI crude trading in the $92–$93-a-barrel range and a stronger rupee provided additional comfort on the broader macroeconomic front.

Global risk sentiment has improved, with US equities posting strong gains and Asian markets largely positive, while softer crude prices have eased some pressure on oil-importing economies.

In the previous session, Nifty surged 0.29 per cent and closed at 23,414. Immediate support is placed at 23,250–23,300, while resistance is seen at 23,550–23,600.

In the previous session, Bank Nifty closed at 56,470, up 0.20 per cent. Immediate support is placed at 56,000–56,300, while resistance is seen at 56,800–57,000, said analysts.

In Asian markets, China's Shanghai index gained 0.22 per cent, and Shenzhen added 0.62 per cent, Japan's Nikkei added 1.38 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 0.41 per cent. South Korea's Kospi added 1.89 per cent.

The US markets ended in green overnight as Nasdaq gained 2.26 per cent. The S&P 500 added 1.49 per cent, and the Dow Jones added 0.71 per cent.

On September 21, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold equities worth Rs 576 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,800 crore.

—IANS

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