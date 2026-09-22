Adhayan Suman on Arijit Singh lending his voice for ‘Main Na Raha’: Gives honesty, vulnerability

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) The makers of ‘Main Na Raha’ on Tuesday unveiled the title track of the film. Its lead actor, Adhyayan Suman, is over the moon about Arijit Singh lending his voice to the song, saying that his voice brings honesty and vulnerability to the track.

The song, which was unveiled by label T-Series, is composed by Rahul Nair. Starring Adhyayan and Divita Rai, Main Na Raha Mera explores love, longing and heartbreak. It is penned by Dev Pandey and with the hook by Rajesh Dheeraj.

Adhyayan said in a statement: “Main Na Raha Mera is extremely close to my heart because it represents the emotional journey at the core of the film. Having Arijit Singh bring these emotions alive is truly special. His voice gives the song an honesty and vulnerability that I always hoped it would have.”

He calls himself “truly privileged”.

“I’m truly privileged to have had Arijit Dada lend his voice. 'Maine Dhoondne Ko Zamaane Mein' crossed a billion views, and with this song, I hope we can make it even bigger. Rahul, Dev and Rajesh have created something beautiful, and I’m looking forward to the audience experiencing it.”

Written and directed by Amit Kasaria, the film is produced by Dharmesh Sangani and created by Adhyayan Suman, with music by Rahul Nair.

The song Main Na Raha Mera is out now across all music platforms and the video is available on the T-Series YouTube page. The film is set to release in cinemas on October 23, 2026, bringing its story of love, longing and heartbreak to the big screen.

The film marks actress Divita Rai's debut.

Talking about the film, Adhyayan had earlier shared, “The teaser gives audiences their first real glimpse into Raj’s world, one torn between unfiltered love and the weight of ego. Main Na Raha Mera explores what happens when pride refuses to let you heal”.

--IANS

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