Asian Games: India miss medal in 10m air rifle mixed team as Elavenil-Parth finish fourth

Nagoya, Sep 22 (IANS) India have missed out on a medal in the 10m Air rifle mixed team event as Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Rakesh Mane finished fourth in the final here on Tuesday.

The India duo shot a combined score of 376.3 in the four-team final to finish fourth. The chinese pair of Wang Zifei and Sheng Lihao clinched the gold with a world record score of 507.1. While South Korea's Hyojin Ban and Hajun Park (502.9) took the silver, Japan's Misaki Nobata and Naoki Hanakawa (439.7) bagged the bronze.

The Indian duo qualified for the final after finishing second with an aggregate of 634.6 in the qualification. The Chinese pair entered the final after topping the qualification with a world record total of 638.9.

South Koreans were third in the qualification with an aggregate of 633.2. Japanese pair were the fourth team to qualified for the final.

Both Elavenil and Parth were part of the silver-winning Indian men's and women's 10m air rifle teams earlier in the competition. Elavenil also bagged a silver in the women's 10m air rifle.

With three medals coming on Monday, India's medal tally in shooting currently stands to five (four silver and a bronze).

Elavenil Valarivan and the Indian women’s 10m air rifle team had won silvers on the opening day of the shooting events. Then on Monday, Himanshu Dhillon rose to the occasion on his Asian Games debut, winning the silver medal in the men’s 10m air rifle event, while Rudrankksh Patil joined him on the podium with bronze.

Earlier, Himanshu and Rudrankksh also teamed up with Parth Mane to win silver in the men’s 10 m air rifle team event at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery.

With India's MMA star Suchika winning the historic bronze medal on Monday, India's overall medal tally at the Asian Games is six, including five silver and a bronze.

--IANS

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--IANS