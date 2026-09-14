Vardhaan Puri remembers Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with grandfather Amrish Puri

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actor Vardhaan Puri has opened up about celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with his family.

He recalled cherished childhood memories of the festival with his late grandfather and legendary actor Amrish Puri. Speaking about his fondest childhood memory associated with Ganesh Chaturthi, Vardhaan shared with IANS, “My fondest childhood memory of Ganesh Chaturthi is the beautiful tradition we started when we first brought Bappa home. My Dadu, my Dadi, parents, my sister Sachi, and my entire family would come together to make Bappa’s favourite food - modaks with our own hands.”

“That tradition continues till today, and every year, Bappa’s arrival brings so much love, happiness, and celebration into our home. It feels like a beautiful blessing that we get to experience together as a family.”

Talking about how his family celebrates the festival, he added, “During Ganpati, our entire family comes together from all over the world to celebrate Bappa. We bring the same Ganpati idol from our temple into our living room, celebrate Bappa’s birthday for two days with delicious Maharashtrian food and lots of modaks, and then lovingly take him back to our temple.”

“For Visarjan, we bring an eco-friendly Ganpati made of coconut, because we truly believe that while celebrating Bappa, we must also take care of His most beautiful creation, our Mother Earth. What makes it special is that every year, Bappa brings us closer as a family and makes the celebration even more beautiful,” he added.

Vardhaan also spoke about the life lesson Bappa has given him, saying, “One thing Ganpati Bappa teaches me is to trust His divine plan. He comes into our homes every year, fills them with love, laughter, and celebration, and then leaves-only to return again, bringing with Him even greater joy.”

Vardhaan Puri is the grandson of the late legendary actor Amrish Puri, who was known for his memorable performances in Hindi cinema, particularly his iconic portrayal of Mogambo in the 1987 film “Mr. India.”

Amrish Puri passed away on January 12, 2005, at the age of 72.

--IANS

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