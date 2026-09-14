Tata Sons board likely to meet this week amid succession concerns, governance impasse

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Tata Sons is likely to hold a board meeting on September 17 with multiple interlinked issues on the agenda after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected its request to surrender its registration as a Core Investment Company (CIC).

The RBI decision revived the question of a potential listing for Tata Sons, which had sought de-registration after becoming debt‑free to avoid the listing requirement that applies to upper‑layer non‑banking financial companies.

The regulator’s move has intensified debate inside the group over the leadership change needed to manage any listing process.

Further, the meeting comes as Chairman N. Chandrasekaran has said he will not seek another term upon the end of his current tenure on February 20, 2027, leaving the group without a clear successor. Analysts said that the listing of such a conglomerate requires leadership clarity and continuity.

Succession is complicated by a governance impasse at Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), which owns about 23.56 per cent of Tata Sons. SRTT is currently unable to convene trustee meetings because of proceedings before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner.

The two principal trusts, namely SRTT and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) collectively control roughly 66 per cent of Tata Sons and must jointly nominate three members of a five‑member selection committee to recommend the next chairman.

The restriction on SRTT has already impacted Tata Sons, with its August 18 annual general meeting adjourned after the two principal trusts could not jointly nominate the representative required for the meeting.

Tata Sons, classified as an upper-layer NBFC in September 2022, subsequently became debt-free, applied to surrender its CIC registration, so that it could remain privately held but RBI had rejected the request.

The RBI had earlier required Tata Sons to list its shares by September 2025, and has also rejected industry demands to raise the asset threshold or retain a more complex risk based methodology for classifying large NBFCs.

—IANS

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