Chetan Hansraj on Rohit Roy's remark: I’m a TV actor and I’ve carried myself with grace all my life

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) After Rohit Roy called television a 'dustbin medium' and said that the small screen actors lack class compared to film stars, his friend Chetan Hansraj expressed his disapproval and said that he has carried himself with grace all my life amid his journey in the small screen business.

Chetan, who made his television debut as young Balram in B.R. Chopra's iconic Mahabharat, spoke to IANS and said, "Rohit is a good friend of mine, but honestly, I don't know where this is coming from. TV is not a dustbin medium. Yes, it has stalled in terms of creativity and progress, the stories are the same and not moving forward, and that is why it is declining.”

“Producers and TV channels are to be blamed because they are not experimenting with new content and the market is ready for it. So it is definitely not a dustbin medium, because millions of people are still watching it," he added.

After starring in popular shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkusum, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Jodha Akbar among others, the actor made a transition to the big screen with Bollywood films such as Bodyguard, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara among others.

Talking about Rohit calling out TV actors for lacking class, Chetan said, "And regarding TV actors, I don't know where this is coming from either. There are odd ones out in every profession. There are some actors who will behave weirdly and try anything to become popular.”

“I don't know what his experience has been lately, but I don't think I have experienced anything like that regularly. I think there are a lot of TV actors who handle themselves with grace. I am a TV actor and I have carried myself with grace all my life,” he added.

"Of course, as different generations of actors come in, there will be some people who act crazy just to become popular. I mean, it's a part of life. It's not like the movie industry is filled with only decent people, far from it," he pointed out.

He further asserted that TV actors are superior performers.

"So yeah, I would definitely tell you one thing for sure - TV actors are far superior to actors who work in films and other mediums, because if you give a TV actor and a movie actor the same lines, the TV actor will nail it.”

“I am not going to take sides, but I have experienced all sides of this industry and there is nothing like TV actors are lesser and movie actors are more. Of course, movies have big budgets for PR, so a movie actor is getting that PR. It's not like he is getting it on his own, that is what people need to understand," Chetan said.

But having said that, he has been a very good friend of mine over the years," he concluded.

Chetan is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana starring Yash, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

--IANS

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