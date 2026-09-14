‘Bigg Boss 20’: Arishfa Khan says she will ‘fight back’ if Aamrapali Dubey goes against her

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 20’, Arishfa Khan will be seen opening up about her differences with co-housemate Aamrapali Dubey, saying the latter has “crossed all limits” with her and that she has no intention of speaking to her even if she apologises.

In the episode, Arishfa will be seen labelling Aamrapali as rude and disrespectful. She will also be seen saying that she does not believe in holding a grudge but will always fight back if someone goes against or disrespects her, irrespective of who is standing in front of her.

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, no housemate was eliminated. Names that were nominated for eviction Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Love Gill and Arishfa.

However, Uditi lost one life as she received very less votes as compared to other contenders.

Meanwhile, Uditi started her career as a model. Her music video debut came in 2021 in the song titled 'Suroor' sung by Himesh Reshammiya. She appeared in various other music videos such as 'Bewafai Nu Salaam', 'Yaadein Teriyan Meriyan', 'Yeh Dil Deewana,’ 'Aaoge Tum' , and 'Karizma.’

Uditi made her film debut in 2023 in the Netflix film 'Jaane Jaan', where she played the young Maya D'Souza. Uditi also performed in a pole dance scene in the film, for which her training in pole dancing became relevant. In 2025, she appeared in the comedy film 'Jassi Weds Jassi' directed by Paran Bawa.

The 20th edition of Bigg Boss which started on September 6. It has a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants including names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Rohed Khan, Yung DSA and Love Gill.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

Bigg Boss is an Indian Hindi-language reality television show of the Bigg Boss franchise in India that airs on Colors TV. It is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. The 20th edition started on September 6.

--IANS

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