Urmila Matondkar reveals why she will miss Mumbai’s Ganpati pandals and darshan this year

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actress Urmila Matondkar, who is known for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with great fervor, has revealed that she will miss visiting the pandals and seeking darshan in Mumbai this year.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Rangeela’ actress shared a throwback picture from Ganesh Chaturthi and explained that she will not be able to experience the festive celebrations in the city this year due to travel commitments. Sharing her image, Urmila wrote, “Ganpati Babba Moriya, Bappa, This year I don’t have a long list of wishes. Just keep people safe. Give them reason to smile. Strength for the days they don’t talk about and when life gets difficult, remind them that they don’t have to face it alone.”

“Missing all the pandals and darshan in Mumbai this year due to travel Happy Ganesh Chaturthi, beautiful people!! Flashback picture, Ganesh Chaturthi, Jai Ganesh.”

Urmila also shared pictures from one of her previous visits to a Ganpati pandal. In the photograph, she is seen dressed in an elegant orange silk saree, which she paired with a statement neckpiece, earrings, and bangles. She is seen posing with folded hands as she seeks blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Many celebrities have also taken to social media to share their heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes on social media.

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated on September 14, this year. The Hindu festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity who is worshipped as the god of wisdom, prosperity, and the remover of obstacles.

The 10-day festival will conclude on September 25, with Anant Chaturdashi, which marks the final day of the celebrations and the traditional immersion of Ganpati idols, known as Ganesh Visarjan.

--IANS

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