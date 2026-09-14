Amritsar Soormas beat Ludhiana Lions to clinch inaugural Sher-E-Punjab T20 title

Mohali, Sep 14 (IANS) Amritsar Soormas capped the inaugural Sher-E-Punjab T20 League with a commanding eight-wicket victory over Ludhiana Lions, chasing down 143 with 20 balls to spare in the final here at the IS Bindra Stadium.

The Soormas made the run chase look remarkably straightforward, reaching 144/2 in 16.4 overs to become the first-ever champions of the tournament.

Sahaj Dhawan anchored the pursuit with an unbeaten 63 off 53 balls, while captain Naman Dhir provided the early impetus with a 12-ball 29 that included four sixes. Rahul Kumar then ensured there were no late twists, finishing unbeaten on 42 off 30 deliveries as Amritsar completed the chase comfortably.

The foundation for the victory had been laid by the Soormas' bowlers, who restricted Ludhiana to 142 in their 20 overs. Leg-spinner Mayank Markande was the standout performer, returning figures of 3/17 to earn the Player of the Match award in the title clash.

While Markande delivered with the ball on the biggest night of the tournament, it was Dhir's sustained batting brilliance that had driven Amritsar's campaign from the outset.

The captain was rewarded with the Player of the Series honour after producing some of the tournament's most explosive innings. Dhir smashed 173 off just 64 balls during the league stage before producing another match-defining assault in the semifinal, where his 91 came from only 37 deliveries and propelled the Soormas into the final.

His ability to provide rapid starts and change the complexion of games became a defining feature of Amritsar's campaign, with the captain repeatedly setting the tempo for a powerful batting line-up.

In the final, however, the Soormas' success was built on more than one individual performance. Markande's disciplined spell restricted Ludhiana, Dhawan provided stability during the chase and Dhir's early hitting ensured the required rate never became a concern.

The emphatic victory completed a campaign in which Amritsar combined aggressive batting with disciplined bowling when it mattered most, etching their name into the record books as the maiden champions of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League.

--IANS

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