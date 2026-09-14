BB 20: Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti Tiwari cries over pressure of being starkid, says 'couldn’t even laugh properly'

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of actor-politician and Bhojpuri star Manoj Tiwari, opened up about the pressure of growing up under the shadow of a famous father.

The singer revealed that she has spent much of her life consciously holding herself back because of the fear of bringing a bad name to her family.

Speaking about the expectations that came with being Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, Rhiti, during Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, said she was taught from a young age to constantly monitor her behaviour, from the way she laughed to the way she spoke just because she was Manoj Tiwari’s daughter.

“I will ruin my family's name. In fact, I am holding myself back. Do you understand what I am saying?”

She explained that the pressure stemmed largely from her father’s public identity.

“Because of who my father is. I worry if I give him a very bad name. Since I was born, I have been told that I am his daughter. Act properly. Laugh properly. Why did you speak like this? Why did you act like this?”

“If you want to go public, act like this. If you want to go out, act like this. Don't say what you think. Think ten times.”

The constant conditioning, she said, eventually made her feel that she had lost touch with her real self.

“But I have become something else. I am something else. I have a right. What happened to me in life? Maybe I carried this thing so deeply inside me that I couldn't stay real.”

The conversation also brought up superstar Salman Khan, with Rhiti recalling how she felt understood by him in a way she had rarely experienced.

“For the first time in my life, I felt that someone was able to see me. He was able to understand me,” she said.

“But sometimes the heart gets heavy. A lot of things come. I am not such a person. That I can cry in front of ten people.”

She was encouraged to allow herself to express those emotions rather than continue suppressing them.

The conversation then touched upon Salman’s advice to her about establishing an identity independent of her father. Recalling what he told her, Aasif Khan who was consoling her, said, “Father has earned his own respect. You should earn your own respect. I wanted to do that.”

Earlier, she had also spoken about the extreme abuse she had faced because of her identity as Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, including rape and death threats.

She revealed that every time she would voice her opinion she would face immense death and rape from audience.

–IANS

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