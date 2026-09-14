Nithiin's 'Alias Rukmini' unit wraps up first schedule

Hyderabad, Sep 14 (IANS) The makers of director Murali Kanth Devasoth's upcoming Telugu entertainer 'Alias Rukmini', featuring Telugu star Nithiin in the lead, have now announced that the unit of the film had wrapped up its first schedule of shooting.

Sources close to the unit of the film said the first shooting schedule had a duration of 10 days. "The team shot some crucial scenes involving the lead cast," the sources said and added that hero Nithiin had participated in the shoot along with Sai Kumar, Harsha Vardhan, and some other prominent actors.

The film, which is being presented by well known Telugu actor Nani, is being produced by Deepthi Ganta.

The film has triggered excitement among fans ever since the makers released its title teaser some days ago.

Sharing the title glimpse video on his social media timelines, actor Nithiin had said, "You just know. When it’s a bull's eye. #AliasRukmini is aiming straight at your hearts and we have just begun... Title Reveal Glimpse Out Now. You will talk a lot about this film. Written & Directed by @murali_kanth449."

The title teaser began with a voiceover. From the voices heard, it was evident that director Murali was having a conversation about the film with actor Nani.

Director Murali tells Nani that this film is about Krishna. It is then that visuals begin to appear in the title teaser.

Nithiin is seen sleeping, sitting on a chair while the visuals that follow give the impression that he is a writer of books on sensual topics.

Nani stops director Murali and says, "Wait a second. You said this was Krishna's story." He then reels out the titles of the books that were screened and highlights the fact that all the books have been written by Rukmini.

"Who is this Rukmini?," we hear Nani ask the director. However, it is Nithiin, who is sleeping until now, who answers this question. He says, "Rukmini is my wife." Nani is heard saying,"I love this script. When do we start to shoot?"

The film has a sound technical team backing it. Cinematography for the film is by Jomon T John while music is by Vijai Bulganin. Srujana Adusumilli is the editor of the film which has costumes by Rekha Boggarrapu. The film is being co-directed by Ramana Madhavaram.

--IANS

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