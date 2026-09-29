Vanessa Hudgens channels Y2K vibes at Paris Hilton’s glamorous party

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Vanessa Hudgens time-travelled back to the early 2000s as she attended a Y2K-themed party hosted by socialite Paris Hilton, sharing glimpses of the glamorous celebration on social media.

Hudgens took to Instagram, where she shared a scoop of pictures and videos from the party, which was also attended by Demi Lovato and Cole Tucker among many others. The party was filled with sequined dresses and disco laser lights.

For the caption: “Y2K party thanks to the iconic @parishilton so much fun thanks bb.”

Hudgens made her feature film debut in Thirteen in 2003. She rose to fame portraying Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical film series, which brought her mainstream recognition. Through Hollywood Records she released two albums, V and Identified.

Hudgens appeared in the films Bandslam, Beastly, Sucker Punch, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Spring Breakers, Second Act, Bad Boys for Life, and Tick, Tick ... Boom!

She starred in the Netflix Christmas movies The Princess Switch and its sequels and The Knight Before Christmas, co-producing these Christmas movies. Hudgens played the role of Emily Locke in the series Powerless. She made her Broadway stage debut playing Gigi in the musical revival of Gigi.

The actress was last seen in the 2024 film Bad Boys: Ride or Die, a buddy cop action comedy film starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

The fourth installment of the Bad Boys film series, and the sequel to Bad Boys for Life, it was directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, produced by Smith, Jerry Bruckheimer, Doug Belgrad and Chad Oman, and written by Chris Bremner and Will Beall.

In addition to the duo, Joe Pantoliano, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, and Jacob Scipio also reprise their roles from previous installments.

Tasha Smith joins the cast as Theresa Burnett, replacing Theresa Randle, who played the character in the first three films, along with new cast members that include Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Melanie Liburd, and Rhea Seehorn.

--IANS

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