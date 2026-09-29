Actor Naveen Chandra offers prayers at Tirumala Tirupati temple

Chennai, Sep 29 (IANS) Popular Telugu actor Naveen Chandra, who is best known for his critically acclaimed performances in films such as 'Jigarthanda Double X', 'Eleven' and 'Neelira', on Tuesday visited the world famous Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers along with his family members.

Sources present on the occasion said that Naveen Chandra arrived at Tirumala early in the morning on Tuesday along with his family and friends. The actor, using the VIP Darshan slot, was seen participating in a special puja.

Dressed in traditional attire, the actor offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy, seeking blessings for his upcoming projects and personal well-being.

For the unaware, Naveen Chandra, who is popular in both Tamil and Telugu film industries, was last seen in the horror thriller Police Complaint, which also featured actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead. The film, which hit screens in June this year, was directed by Sanjeev Megoti and produced by MSK Pramidha Shee Films.

But more significantly, Naveen Chandra was seen playing a pivotal role in the critically acclaimed Tamil film 'Neelira', which showcased the difficulties that Tamils living in Sri Lanka faced during the civil war in that country.

The story of the film, which is set in Sri Lanka in 1988 and which released in March this year, revolved around a Sri Lankan Tamil family gearing up to celebrate a wedding. On the wedding eve, a group of Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) soldiers are forced to take shelter in the house where the wedding is to take place.

Naveen Chandra, who played the role of the Indian captain, came in for praise for his outstanding work in the film, which was produced by ace director Karthik Subbaraj. The film marked the directorial debut of Someetharan, a Sri Lankan Tamil journalist and documentary filmmaker. The film had music by K and cinematography by Selvarathinam Pradeepan. Editing for the film was by Radha Sridhar.

--IANS

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