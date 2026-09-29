Ishita Dutta reveals why returning to the ‘Drishyam’ world is ‘exciting’

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Ishita Dutta has opened up about returning to the world of the ‘Drishyam’ franchise with the upcoming third installment.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she shared what makes the franchise special for her and said the mystery and unanswered questions keep the audience interested. Ishita said she is excited to be part of the world again, where the story does not reveal everything at once and gives viewers plenty to think and question.

Ishita shared, “Every time I step back into the world of Drishyam, there is a strange mix of nostalgia and excitement. Some characters stay with you long after the film ends, and Anju is definitely one of them. But this time, knowing that we are bringing the final chapter to the audience makes it even more meaningful.”

She added, “What I love about Drishyam is that it never tells the audience everything upfront. There is always something to think about, something to question. That is what makes returning to this world so exciting.”

In “Drishyam: The Conclusion,” the actress will be seen reprising her role as Anju Salgaonkar. The third instalment brings back key members of the franchise, including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta, while introducing new faces to the story.

The ‘Drishyam’ franchise follows Vijay and his family as they face a life-changing crisis after a police officer’s son goes missing. When the family becomes connected to the disappearance, Vijay goes to great lengths to protect his loved ones from the investigation and its consequences.

Seven years after the events of the second film, the Salgaonkar family has attempted to leave their troubled past behind and start afresh. However, new developments soon put their peaceful lives at risk and threaten to bring hidden secrets back into the open.

Presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios, ‘Drishyam 3’ is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. The film is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

‘Drishyam 3’ is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2026.

--IANS

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