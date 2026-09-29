Asian Games: Parveen Hooda marches into boxing final after 5-0 SF win over Li Shu

Nishio, Sep 29 (IANS) India's boxer Parveen Hooda stormed into the women's 65kg final at the ongoing Asian Games after registering a thumping 5-0 win over China's Li Shu at the Nishio Gymnasium here on Tuesday.

Parveen dominated the bout, especially in the last two rounds. She bagged the first round by a close 3-2 margin as she landed counter punches while being measured in her approach.

Parveen dominated the second round with her hits, while the Chinese boxer also landed some punches. Despite this, Parveen won the round 5-0. The Indian pugilist was superior once again in the third round as she landed accurate punches to win the third round 5-0. All five judges voted in her favour, with three giving her 29-28 ruling and two giving 30-27.

Parveen now moves into the final of the 65kg, where she will be facing what is expected to be a pretty tough bout against Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-chin for the gold medal.

Nien-chin is the reigning Olympic and world bronze medallist. She has also won a bronze in the 2023 Asian Games.

India's Ankush Panghal and Narender also have their respective semifinals on Tuesday as the Indian boxers look to make it to the final.

India have confirmed six boxing medals in the ongoing Aichi-Nagoya Games. All three boxers in action on Monday won their respective bouts. Kapil Pokhariya, Priya Ghanghas and Lovlina Borgohain won their respective bouts.

Priya assured herself of a medal in the women's 60kg category after a unanimous 5-0 win over Tajikistan's Mijgona Samadova in the quarterfinals. Earlier in the day, Lovlina confirmed herself of a medal as well with a strong 5-0 win in the women's 75kg quarterfinal against Korea's Seong Suyeon.

India got assured of three medals on Sunday as well when Ankush, Parveen and Narender won their respective quarterfinal bouts.

Ankush, the current Commonwealth Games champion, assured India of their first boxing medal at the ongoing Games after defeating Tajikistan's Nekruz Salimov in the men's 80kg quarterfinals by a unanimous decision of 5-0.

Meanwhile, Parveen also booked herself a medal in the women's 65kg category after defeating Uzbekistan's Navbakhor Khamidova by 5-0 in the quarterfinal.

Later, Narender booked himself a medal too with a QF win over Thailand's Adthapong Saengtep in the Men's +90kg quarterfinals.

--IANS

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