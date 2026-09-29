Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's 'Sigma' cleared for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, Sep 29 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification has now cleared director Jason Sanjay's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Sigma', featuring actor Sundeep Kishan in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

Producer GKM Tamil Kumaran took to his X timeline to drop the update. He wrote, "#Sigma is all set to ignite the screens. 🔥 See U/And your family in theatres on Oct 2. #SigmaInCinemasOct2" and shared a poster that made it evident that the film had been cleared by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate.

For the unaware, the action-adventure and heist comedy 'Sigma' is to hit screens worldwide on October 2 this year.

Directed by Jason Sanjay, who is also the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, 'Sigma' has been produced by Subaskaran under the prestigious Lyca Productions banner.

A trailer that was released by the makers recently has added to the excitement of fans. The trailer gives away the fact that the protagonist (played by Sundeep Kishan) of the film is betrayed at one point. However, he refuses to forget what has happened to him and instead chooses to fight back and reclaim what he has lost.

At the centre of the story is a massive 500-crore racket involving drugs and gambling, drawing the protagonist into a high-stakes world of crime and deception. The trailer also shows that the protagonist is in love with an RJ called Sam (Faria Abdullah). We see the hero planning an ambitious heist with the help of his friends. However, their carefully planned operation is disrupted by Reddy (Sampath Raj), throwing their entire mission into chaos. Unwilling to accept defeat, the protagonist returns stronger than ever, determined to overcome every obstacle and accomplish his goal.

The trailer showed that the film would blend high-octane action and adventure with fun, and emotion seamlessly. Apart from Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah, the film will also feature Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj Shiv Pandit, Anbu Thasan, and Yog Japee in prominent roles.

Mythri Movie Distributors LTD is handling the film’s release in Coastal Andhra and Telangana, while NVR Cinema is to distribute it in the Ceded area.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Krishnan Vasant whose visuals in the film's trailer appear stylish and contemporary. The film has music by one of the best in the business, S Thaman. Editing for the film is by National Award winning editor K L Praveen.

--IANS

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