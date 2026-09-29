Asian Games: Neeru Dhanda clinches historic women's trap gold with Asian record

Nagoya, Sep 29 (IANS) Indian trap shooter Neeru Dhanda clinched the historic gold in the women's trap individual event at the 2026 Asian Games with an Asian record score in the final here at Aichi Pref. General Shooting Gallery on Tuesday.

Neeru, who topped the qualification with 118, set an Asian record with a score of 28 in the final to become the first Indian woman to clinch the gold in the trap event in Asian Games history. Moreover, Neeru is the first-ever Indian medallist at the Asian Games in the trap individual events.

Moreover, Neeru won a silver medal in trap team shooting earlier today with Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer. The Indian team shot a combined score of 328 after three days of the 125-shot qualification round, fending off the Kuwait challenge for silver.

Neeru was in top form in the final as her first miss came in her ninth shot, which briefly dropped her to the third spot. But she regrouped quickly in the third and fourth series with perfect hits and moved on top of the pile with 19 hits in 20 shots.

She then maintained her gold medal position despite missing a shot in the fifth series. She then wrapped up the glittery gold medal with a perfect five hits.

Yunong Sun of China bagged silver with 26 while Kuwait bagged the bronze with a score of 21.

This is India's second gold in shooting at this edition of the continental showpiece. Overall, this is India's fifth gold in Aichi-Nagoya.

Earlier this year, Neeru created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual ISSF World Cup gold medal in Women’s Trap at the Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy. She also secured a bronze medal in the Trap Mixed Team event at the ISSF World Cup in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

—IANS

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