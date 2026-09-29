September 29, 2026 1:04 PM हिंदी

Lindsay Lohan, Henry Golding begin work on new film ‘Return to You’

Lindsay Lohan, Henry Golding begin work on new film ‘Return to You’

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actors Lindsay Lohan and Henry Golding have teamed up for the upcoming film ‘Return to You’, which is now in production.

A collaboration post between Lohan and Netflix shared on Instagram mentioned that the upcoming film is set in 2008. The emotional drama follows a powerful yet lonely attorney who mistakenly receives a deeply personal DVD from a dying woman, addressed to her husband, setting her on an unexpected journey to find him.

The caption on the collaborative post read: “Lindsay Lohan and Henry Golding star in RETURN TO YOU, now in production!”

“Set in 2008, a powerful but lonely attorney mistakenly receives a very emotional DVD from a dying woman addressed to her husband. Guided only by the clues on the disc, she sets out to find him,” she wrote.

Lohan gained early recognition as a child actress on the soap operas Guiding Light in 1993 and Another World. Her breakthrough role came with the dual role of reunited identical twins in the 1998 comedy film The Parent Trap. She later appeared in Get A Clue and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

It was in 2021, when Lohan announced her engagement to financier Shammas after three years of dating. The next year, a representative confirmed Lohan and Shammas were married after she called him her "husband" on her Instagram birthday post. In 2023, she gave birth to their son in Dubai, where she has resided since 2014.

She was last seen on screen in the 2025 film Freakier Friday directed by Nisha Ganatra.It is the sequel to Freaky Friday and is the fifth film in the Freaky Friday franchise. It stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Mark Harmon.

In the film, Anna and Tess Coleman swap bodies with Anna's daughter Harper and stepdaughter Lily, respectively.

--IANS

dc/

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