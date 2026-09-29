Aamrapali Dubey reacts to being romantically linked with Bhojpuri superstar Nirahua: He always asks me to get married’

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey has addressed the long-standing speculation surrounding her equation with her co-star and close friend Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua.

During a conversation in the Bigg Boss 20 house with co-contestant Luv Gill, Aamrapali opened up about their friendship and reacted to people assuming that the two are romantically involved.

Speaking about Dinesh, Aamrapali said, “When I came to the Bhojpuri industry, my best friend was Dinesh ji. Till today, I mean, if there are eight people in this room. I have to say something to these eight people. So I don't need to say anything to Dinesh ji. I will just look at him. He will know what I want to say and he will start laughing. So friends should be like this. No-filter friendship.”

Addressing the dating rumours, she added, “People think that Dinesh ji and I are dating. Poor Dinesh ji has gone crazy by confessing that I should marry someone in my life. What should I tell him? Actually, people think that marriage is so easy. They don't understand that we (girls) will have to leave everything which has been made for so many years. So boys find this word very easy - ‘Get married.’”

For the uninitiated, Aamrapali and Nirahua have been one of Bhojpuri cinema's most recognised on-screen pairs since they first worked together in Nirahua Hindustani in 2014.

The film marked Aamrapali's Bhojpuri debut after she had already appeared in Hindi television shows including Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Maayka and Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein.

Following the success of Nirahua Hindustani, the two went on to share the screen in many films, including Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rickshawala 2, Raja Babu, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Nirahua Chalal London and Sher Singh.

Aamrapali has previously revealed that her entry into Bhojpuri cinema itself was connected to Nirahua. She recalled on Bigg Boss 20 that Dinesh was looking for a fresh face for Nirahua Hindustani while he was a contestant on Bigg Boss 6.

Aamrapali had earlier worked with Santosh Shukla, who was also in that season, and eventually the chain of events brought her to the Bhojpuri film. She described it as “God's screenplay”.

--IANS

rd/