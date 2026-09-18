Vande Mataram should be sung in full: Lyricist Muntashir slams Rahul Gandhi

Ujjain, Sep 18 (IANS) Lyricist and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir Shukla on Friday criticised Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over the ongoing ‘Vande Mataram’ row, saying the Congress leader should refrain from such acts and that the national song should be sung in its entirety.

“The Leader of Opposition should refrain from such acts. ‘Vande Mataram’ should be sung in its entirety,” Muntashir told IANS during his visit to Ujjain.

Muntashir was in Ujjain to offer prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple and was accompanied by his wife. His remarks came amid a political debate over how ‘Vande Mataram’ is being sung and the use of selected portions of the song at public and political events.

Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the song became an important symbol of India’s freedom movement and was later accorded the status of the national song.

Muntashir also responded to the political assertion that India does not belong to anyone’s father, linking the country’s identity to its historical and cultural inheritance.

He said: “People keep saying that India does not belong to anyone’s father. I want to ask them whom they consider their father. The pride of the Suryavanshis has always been in our veins. The saffron sky has existed since Sanatan. We consider Shivaji and Guru Nanak as our fathers. India belonged to our forefathers, and it still does.”

The lyricist had earlier criticised LoP Rahul Gandhi while commenting on the Congress leader’s proposed student outreach initiative. He had also described Gandhi’s position as Leader of Opposition as a “misfortune” and expressed hope that stronger Opposition leadership would emerge in the future.

During Friday’s interaction, Muntashir also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted his spirit of service as the quality he admired most.

“There are many inspiring incidents from his life, but if I had to choose one quality, I would choose his spirit of service. He serves selflessly. I believe that if his entire life had to be summed up in one word, it would be ‘service’,” he said.

Muntashir’s comments came a day before LoP Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Madhya Pradesh’s economic city, Indore, to address the Congress’ programme Chhatron Ki Goonj on Saturday.

--IANS

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