India and Cyprus reaffirm to translate vision of leaders into tangible outcomes

Nicosia, Sep 18 (IANS) High Commissioner of India to Cyprus, Manish, on Friday reviewed the bilateral agenda comprehensively during his meeting with Polly Ioannou, Deputy Political Director, Demetris Assos, Officer in the Diplomatic Office of the President and Georgios Georgiou, Head of the Asia and Oceania Department, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“High Commissioner Mr Manish met Ms Polly Ioannou, Deputy Political Director; Mr Demetris Assos, Officer in the Diplomatic Office of the President; and Mr Georgios Georgiou, Head of the Asia and Oceania Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the High Commission of India stated on X.

“High Commissioner congratulated the officials on their new appointments. The discussions included a comprehensive review of the India–Cyprus bilateral agenda and progress across priority areas of cooperation. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close coordination and translating the vision of the leaders of India and Cyprus into tangible outcomes that further strengthen the bilateral partnership,” the High Commission noted.

Last month, High Commissioner Manish met Nicholas A Loannides, Deputy Minister of Migration and International Protection, and discussed progress on finalising the India‑Cyprus Migration and Mobility Agreement.

“High Commissioner Manish met Nicholas A Loannides, Deputy Minister of Migration and International Protection, and Charalambos Rousos, Permanent Secretary of the Deputy Ministry of Migration and International Protection,” the High Commission wrote on X.

The High Commissioner highlighted the valuable contribution of Indian professionals and workers to Cyprus’ economy and society, underscoring the importance of their welfare, fair treatment and well‑being.

He also raised issues affecting some Indian employees and discussed strengthening cooperation on safe, legal and skill‑based mobility between India and Cyprus.

Both sides discussed making time‑bound progress on finalising the agreement, as envisaged by the leaders of both countries during the visit of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulidis to India in May 2026.

They emphasised the need for a legal and predictable framework for mobility. Ioannides assured the High Commissioner of the Deputy Ministry’s continued support in addressing the concerns of Indian employees in Cyprus.

In May, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides visited India and held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which both the leaders agreed to elevate relations between the two countries to a strategic level, with deeper cooperation in defence and transport connectivity.

–IANS

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